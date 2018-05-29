Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti announced Tuesday that his cancer has returned and spread.

Andretti was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2017, and the cancer then spread to his liver. He completed chemotherapy treatments for the Stage 4 cancer in November.

The 55-year-old Andretti, who has been advocating for people to get colonoscopies, tweeted Tuesday:

Following my 6 month scans last week, we received the news that the cancer has returned & spread to other areas. We are in the process of evaluating our options of treatment. Although this is a difficult time for us, your continued prayers & support are very important to us. — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) May 29, 2018

Andretti, the nephew of Mario Andretti, earned two NASCAR Cup Series victories (at Daytona in July 1997 and Martinsville in April 1999) in a 393-race career that spanned from 1993 to 2010.

He has competed in 90 open-wheel races, including a Champ Car win in Australia in 1991. He has competed 12 times in the Indianapolis 500, with a best of fifth in 1991.

He was the first driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, finishing 10th in the 1994 Indy 500, followed by a 36th in the NASCAR race in Charlotte.