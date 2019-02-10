DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- William Byron has won the pole for next week's Daytona 500, giving Hendrick Motorsports the top starting spot for the fifth consecutive year.

Byron and teammate Alex Bowman locked in the front row for "The Great American Race" during qualifying laps Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. They edged the other two Hendrick drivers: seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott.

The rest of the 40-car lineup will be set by two qualifying races Thursday. Thirty-six of those spots are already filled because of NASCAR's charter system.

Former Hendrick driver Casey Mears and Tyler Reddick secured two of the remaining spots in the Daytona 500. They posted the top speeds of the six drivers vying for four open spots in NASCAR's season opener.

Four drivers, Joey Gase, Ryan Truex, Parker Kligerman and Brendan Gaughan, will try to race their way into the 500 by competing for the final two slots during the qualifying races.