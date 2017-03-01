Each week of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, ESPN's Ryan McGee will rank the top 20 drivers in the series. Don't agree with McGee's list? Let him -- and the rest of the world -- know in the comments section at the bottom of the page. But remember, make your mama proud.

Biggest movers: Ryan Blaney jumps 16 spots, from 19th to third.

Biggest losers: Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch fall nine spots each.

New this week: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Paul Menard, Michael Waltrip

Dropped out: Carl Edwards, Tony Stewart, Alex Bowman

Also considered: Matt DiBenedetto, Brendan Gaughan, Kaz Grala, Lightning McQueen

Note: The "last week" ranking is the final Cup ranking for each driver at the end of the 2016 season.

Cup Power Rankings: Week 1

Last week: 8 | Top 10s: 1

Remember two years ago when he spent much of Daytona Speedweeks across the street from the track in suspension appeal hearings? This trip to the beach went much better.

Last week: 3 | Top 10s: 1

Everyone had a list of five or six pre-Daytona 500 favorites, and this guy was on most of the lists. No, he didn't win. But everyone else on that list ended the day either multiple laps down or watching the finish on TV.

Editor's Picks Rundown: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott lead youth charge at Daytona Sunday's Daytona 500 nearly had a very different ending. The youth movement was strong, with Ryan Blaney finishing second and Chase Elliott having a late lead. Bob Pockrass sums up the weekend.

Kurt Busch reflects on improbable Daytona 500 victory Kurt Busch has had his highs and lows, but almost nothing matches winning the Daytona 500. He accomplished it by trusting his instincts and maintaining the faith his sponsors kept in him. 1 Related

Last week: 19 | Top 10s: 1

This dude right here, he has all the makings of a superstar. It's not a question of whether he's gonna win a race. It's a question of when and how many.

Last week: 11 | Top 10s: 0

Wasn't so long ago that we said the same about this guy. He finally won last year. He could've won again Sunday night. His Ganassi rides finally appear to be catching up to his abilities.

Last week: 9 | Top 10s: 0

Speaking of youngsters who could have won the big one ... ducking the media after Sunday's disappointing run was a bad look. But some Atlanta home cooking will make him feel better.

Last week: 15 | Top 10s: 1

Ole Blue Eyes is like, "Hey, remember when I was one of those young guys you talked about like you talk about Blaney, Larson and Elliott?" At least he still looks as young they are. Oh, and he's a three-time winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Cup series' next stop.

Last week: 17 | Top 10s: 1

Guess who matched his career-best Daytona 500 finish with a third-place run? And guess who has three career Atlanta top-10 finishes that you didn't realize he had? Yep, the Dinger.

Last week: 6 | Top 10s: 0

His bummer of a Daytona 500 finish is somewhat offset by his Duel 150 victory because, hey, he got points for that! And also a gift card, I think.

Last week: 10 | Top 10s: 0

Dude's car failed more inspections than the dicey takeout place I frequented in college, so it's fitting that he finished 13th in the 500. He's never won at Atlanta, but should have at least twice.

Last week: 1 | Top 10s: 0

Speaking of dicey, this is a weird section of the rankings where we have guys who wrecked at Daytona but had cars that could have won the 500 and certainly have cars capable of winning the championship.

Last week: 2 | Top 10s: 0

The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. By the way, I don't know what driver appearances Shrub is scheduled to make in Atlanta, but I can guarantee none will be at a Goodyear store after his post-Daytona 500 comments. Like, ever.

Last week: 5 | Top 10s: 0

The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. Between Busch winning, Danica's sponsorship lawsuits and Clint Bowyer taking over Smoke's ride, Happy was the Invisible Man at Stewart-Haas all week.

Last week: 7 | Top 10s: 0

The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. By the way, Kenseth is 0-for-28 at Atlanta. I would have lost that bar bet because he's plenty good there, with 16 top-10s and the third-best career average finish among the veterans.

Last week: 13 | Top 10s: 0

The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. I'll take the blame for this one, as Brad was my prerace pick on Sunday morning's SportsCenter. The #McGeeCurse lives!

Last week: NR | Top 10s: 0

The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. Bad finish or not, Earnhardt fan or not, you have to admit it feels better now that he's back. Redneck Jesus, take the wheel! And oh by the way, he's awesome at Atlanta.

Last week: NR | Top 10s: 1

As wrecks piled up, I suggested that Daytona might be headed for a two-man footrace finish like "Talladega Nights." One would assume Menard would have the edge there because he has Ricky Bobby's sideburns.

Last week: 12 | Top 10s: 0

I ran into a McDonald's rep on race morning at Daytona. He screamed, "Stop with the Egg White Delight McMuffin complaints," and trotted away awkwardly. Those giant red shoes are tough to run in, eh, Ron? (McDonald's is one of McMurray's sponsors.)

Last week: 14 | Top 10s: 0

Anyone who's still griping about the "Five Minute Rule" hurting racing because it denies torn-up cars the chance to collect points didn't see Newman's torn-up Chevy nearly collect the field at the Daytona 500.

Last week: 18 | Top 10s: 0

Speaking of RCR drivers, why do people hate this guy so much? I tweeted a photo of the 3 car and said it was a sleeper pick to win, and people reacted like I'd posted a photo of Loki ripping up the Declaration of Independence.

Last week: NR | Top 10s: 1

The tall one with the hair hung his helmet after an out-of-nowhere top-10 finish. See you around, Mikey.