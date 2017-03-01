Each week of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, ESPN's Ryan McGee will rank the top 20 drivers in the series. Don't agree with McGee's list? Let him -- and the rest of the world -- know in the comments section at the bottom of the page. But remember, make your mama proud.
Biggest movers: Ryan Blaney jumps 16 spots, from 19th to third.
Biggest losers: Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch fall nine spots each.
New this week: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Paul Menard, Michael Waltrip
Dropped out: Carl Edwards, Tony Stewart, Alex Bowman
Also considered: Matt DiBenedetto, Brendan Gaughan, Kaz Grala, Lightning McQueen
Note: The "last week" ranking is the final Cup ranking for each driver at the end of the 2016 season.
Cup Power Rankings: Week 1
1. Kurt Busch
Last week: 8 | Top 10s: 1
Remember two years ago when he spent much of Daytona Speedweeks across the street from the track in suspension appeal hearings? This trip to the beach went much better.
2. Joey Logano
Last week: 3 | Top 10s: 1
Everyone had a list of five or six pre-Daytona 500 favorites, and this guy was on most of the lists. No, he didn't win. But everyone else on that list ended the day either multiple laps down or watching the finish on TV.
3. Ryan Blaney
Last week: 19 | Top 10s: 1
This dude right here, he has all the makings of a superstar. It's not a question of whether he's gonna win a race. It's a question of when and how many.
4. Kyle Larson
Last week: 11 | Top 10s: 0
Wasn't so long ago that we said the same about this guy. He finally won last year. He could've won again Sunday night. His Ganassi rides finally appear to be catching up to his abilities.
5. Chase Elliott
Last week: 9 | Top 10s: 0
Speaking of youngsters who could have won the big one ... ducking the media after Sunday's disappointing run was a bad look. But some Atlanta home cooking will make him feel better.
6. Kasey Kahne
Last week: 15 | Top 10s: 1
Ole Blue Eyes is like, "Hey, remember when I was one of those young guys you talked about like you talk about Blaney, Larson and Elliott?" At least he still looks as young they are. Oh, and he's a three-time winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Cup series' next stop.
7. AJ Allmendinger
Last week: 17 | Top 10s: 1
Guess who matched his career-best Daytona 500 finish with a third-place run? And guess who has three career Atlanta top-10 finishes that you didn't realize he had? Yep, the Dinger.
8. Denny Hamlin
Last week: 6 | Top 10s: 0
His bummer of a Daytona 500 finish is somewhat offset by his Duel 150 victory because, hey, he got points for that! And also a gift card, I think.
9. Martin Truex Jr.
Last week: 10 | Top 10s: 0
Dude's car failed more inspections than the dicey takeout place I frequented in college, so it's fitting that he finished 13th in the 500. He's never won at Atlanta, but should have at least twice.
10. Jimmie Johnson
Last week: 1 | Top 10s: 0
Speaking of dicey, this is a weird section of the rankings where we have guys who wrecked at Daytona but had cars that could have won the 500 and certainly have cars capable of winning the championship.
11. Kyle Busch
Last week: 2 | Top 10s: 0
The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. By the way, I don't know what driver appearances Shrub is scheduled to make in Atlanta, but I can guarantee none will be at a Goodyear store after his post-Daytona 500 comments. Like, ever.
12. Kevin Harvick
Last week: 5 | Top 10s: 0
The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. Between Busch winning, Danica's sponsorship lawsuits and Clint Bowyer taking over Smoke's ride, Happy was the Invisible Man at Stewart-Haas all week.
13. Matt Kenseth
Last week: 7 | Top 10s: 0
The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. By the way, Kenseth is 0-for-28 at Atlanta. I would have lost that bar bet because he's plenty good there, with 16 top-10s and the third-best career average finish among the veterans.
14. Brad Keselowski
Last week: 13 | Top 10s: 0
The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. I'll take the blame for this one, as Brad was my prerace pick on Sunday morning's SportsCenter. The #McGeeCurse lives!
15. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Last week: NR | Top 10s: 0
The Jimmie Johnson comment applies here. Bad finish or not, Earnhardt fan or not, you have to admit it feels better now that he's back. Redneck Jesus, take the wheel! And oh by the way, he's awesome at Atlanta.
16. Paul Menard
Last week: NR | Top 10s: 1
As wrecks piled up, I suggested that Daytona might be headed for a two-man footrace finish like "Talladega Nights." One would assume Menard would have the edge there because he has Ricky Bobby's sideburns.
17. Jamie McMurray
Last week: 12 | Top 10s: 0
I ran into a McDonald's rep on race morning at Daytona. He screamed, "Stop with the Egg White Delight McMuffin complaints," and trotted away awkwardly. Those giant red shoes are tough to run in, eh, Ron? (McDonald's is one of McMurray's sponsors.)
18. Ryan Newman
Last week: 14 | Top 10s: 0
Anyone who's still griping about the "Five Minute Rule" hurting racing because it denies torn-up cars the chance to collect points didn't see Newman's torn-up Chevy nearly collect the field at the Daytona 500.
19. Austin Dillon
Last week: 18 | Top 10s: 0
Speaking of RCR drivers, why do people hate this guy so much? I tweeted a photo of the 3 car and said it was a sleeper pick to win, and people reacted like I'd posted a photo of Loki ripping up the Declaration of Independence.
20. Michael Waltrip
Last week: NR | Top 10s: 1
The tall one with the hair hung his helmet after an out-of-nowhere top-10 finish. See you around, Mikey.