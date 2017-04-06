Our experts weigh in on four of the biggest questions in NASCAR as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series preps for Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway:

Turn 1: Who needs a top-5 finish more: Jimmie Johnson or Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

Ricky Craven, ESPN NASCAR analyst: Earnhardt needs a top-5, perhaps more than any driver. Johnson has had a tough start but he has shown resilience throughout his career. Because of the time Earnhardt missed last year, it's concerning to me if he goes too long without results. At age 42 his return will be more challenging than the last time he returned from injuries. I'm optimistic because of Dale Jr.'s positive attitude and the bond he has with his team members, but with each disappointing finish, the frustration will build.

Editor's Picks Dale Jr. taking slow start to season in stride Hendrick Motorsports has yet to win this season, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. sits 25th in points, but the veteran driver says no one is panicking at this time.

Power Rankings: Brad Keselowski the driver with the most ... sort of There's a lot of math to this NASCAR season, but Brad Keselowski has the only number that matters in Ryan McGee's Power Rankings: No. 1. How does the rest of the top 20 shake out? 1 Related

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: Dale Jr. And it's not really that close. History tells us Johnson has the ability to rally from a poor start and still make a title run. Earnhardt needs a top 10 for his own peace of mind, but also for that of his fan base. They are getting twitchy. I still say no need to panic, though. This stretch coming up -- Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega -- has always been the best indicator of where he is. If we hit the end of May and he still doesn't have a top 10, then I give Junior Nation permission to flip out.

Bob Pockrass, ESPN.com: Earnhardt needs a top-5 way more than Johnson. Earnhardt's confidence level has always been more fragile than that of the seven-time Cup champion. Plus, Earnhardt faces a much more precarious points position than Johnson, who also appears more likely to win in the regular season than Earnhardt.

Matt Willis, ESPN Stats & Info: Last season, Johnson had the longest winless streak of his career, but still won the championship. So my vote is for Earnhardt, who doesn't have a finish better than 14th this season. This format is forgiving for slow starts (see Buescher, Chris, who didn't have a top-10 finish until he won the 21st race of the season last year), but with Junior missing 18 races last season, his confidence might need a good finish to prove he can still do it.

Turn 2: Do you agree with NASCAR's decision not to delay qualifying by three hours at Martinsville and instead just line up by points?

Craven: I have to trust that NASCAR made the decision in the interest of driver safety, but it felt a bit quick. Qualifying is probably more important at Martinsville than it is at any track, other than a road course. Lining up by points was a significant advantage for the drivers who are in the top five in points. I also think that most people are puzzled by the fact Martinsville spent an enormous amount of money installing lights but hasn't used them.

McGee: Yeah, it was fine. I hate it for the fans who were there, but let's not act like that was thousands of people, and no cars were sent home because of it. It was a big deal on Friday for a few minutes and then it was on to working on Sunday's car.

Pockrass: While reasonable not to want to spend the extra money for officials, as well as forcing the teams and the broadcasting network to spend money to pay people for extra time at the track, NASCAR could have run qualifying under the lights to the delight of old-school fans. There are times where doing it old-school -- toughing it out, waiting forever -- can be the right thing over the prudent thing. Bottom line: NASCAR should have at least announced early in the day it wouldn't wait that long so people didn't get their hopes up.

Willis: It was a hasty decision to cancel qualifying. With contractual and sponsor money (not to mention a spot in the season-opening Clash) tied to winning poles, I wouldn't have canceled it so soon. I understand track time is tight, but if NASCAR is going to attract more fans to the track, it has to prioritize a competitive session like qualifying, perhaps sacrificing a practice to do so.

Denny Hamlin is a popular pick to add to one's golf foursome. John Raoux/AP Photo

Turn 3: NASCAR only added an hour of practice time for the repaved, reconfigured Texas track than what it typically has for a race weekend. Is that enough?

Craven: Drivers are going to have their hands full this weekend adapting to the new surface and new design for Turns 1 and 2. Drivers depend on references from hundreds, even thousands, of laps around each racetrack; with the new surface, those references -- turn-in points, braking points, accelerating -- have all disappeared. New ones will have to be established and it takes time to build your way toward that many laps to find the limit of the new racing surface. I expect some volatility on Friday, and if it's as I expect, that volatility will carry over to Sunday's race.

McGee: No. I have heard from or read so many comments from Cup crew chiefs talking about a public relations video of Chris Buescher driving a pace car around TMS a few weeks ago at 65 mph. ... If that's everyone's point of reference, then perhaps some added practice time would help.

Pockrass: No. NASCAR likes the fact the drivers have little practice because the racing seems better with not all the cars running optimal setups. But they should have allowed a one-day test on the way back from the West Coast so teams could gather some data and prepare more. Plus, more practice time would have given a better idea of how the tires would react.

Willis: Teams will always take as much practice time as they can get, but with trying to control costs, an extra hour seems like enough. After all, as Allen Iverson once said, "We talkin' about practice." Am I the first to use that joke? This is the disadvantage of going last.

Turn 4: It's the week of the Masters. Which three drivers would you want in your foursome? Perhaps pick one on golf ability, one for fun and one you can beat so you're not dragging the team down. Or, do it your own way!

Craven: I would have Dale Jr. because I know he will provide plenty of beer, Denny Hamlin has a reputation as a pretty good golfer and then I would recruit Dale Jarrett, who may be retired from racing but swings a mighty club on the links.

McGee: When it comes to garage folks, give me Dale Jarrett, all day, every day. Past that, it really doesn't matter because we're going to win. I know Denny Hamlin is the self-proclaimed best among active drivers, but last I heard Kevin Harvick was around an 18 handicap, which is always highly convenient when you tally scores. We'll let them ride in a cart together and then in my shotgun-to-the-field cart I'll ride with Bubba Wallace. Because I know he golfs, I know no one has more fun and I'm pretty sure we own matching Tennessee Volunteers head covers.

Pockrass: Hamlin on ability, Matt Kenseth for some dry wit and Danica Patrick because she would get more scrutiny no matter how well/bad she does and it would overshadow my pitiful play.

Willis: I love the Masters, I love playing golf (often taking as many shots as I can) and I love this question. I'll limit this to current drivers, just to trim the field a little bit. Let's go Jimmie Johnson -- whether he's in the cart or on top of it -- who has played at Augusta National and might get me in. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is always a good time, and I imagine his sponsors might provide some Mountain Dew-skis for the round. When researching my third, I found that A.J. Allmendinger wants to be a golf commentator -- modeled after David Feherty -- when he's retired, so I'll make him my third to provide running commentary. Now, do I get to drive the cart?