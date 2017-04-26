Scott Van Pelt wishes Dale Earnhardt Jr. well for the rest of his season and his future endeavors. (0:44)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rick Hendrick has time to think about who will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 car.

Of course, those thoughts can also be influenced by sponsorship, and for sponsor Nationwide, it will take the time but a decision can't take all that long as marketing plans need to be made.

The work will move quickly as Earnhardt announced Tuesday that he would not extend his HMS contract and will retire at the end of the season. Earnhardt told Hendrick of his decision March 29, but Nationwide was only told in the last week.

"We've got a lot of partners to consider ... and we've just been talking to them," Hendrick said. "Priority 1 is to get everything prepared, get [this] day over with and we'll take time to decide what we do there."

If Hendrick wanted any driver in the garage, he could have already hired that driver and bought out Kasey Kahne, who has struggled. It might not have been easy or cheap, but it could have been done.

Now he must wait for Nationwide to make a decision on what it wants to do. It could just remain with the Earnhardt family and sponsor Earnhardt's Xfinity Series team. Or it could find a new driver. Whoever it finds, the driver won't be as popular as Earnhardt (but most likely will be cheaper).

When Nationwide decided to leave Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for Earnhardt, it made that announcement in May 2014 the year prior to the change, although it was doing some races for Earnhardt later in 2014 after National Guard dropped its sponsorship.

Nationwide's sports marketing director Jim McCoy said the company doesn't want to be up against timelines in the fall.

"We're constantly evaluating our '18 plan, and part of that includes that relationship here at [Hendrick] and what we're doing with Dale," said McCoy. "What are you trying to get out of the program? What are your objectives?

"Hendrick does a great job from a business-to-business standpoint. A lot of their partnerships are grounded in that. That's part of the criteria that we look at in any partnership."

Hendrick still needs to re-sign Jimmie Johnson. That will likely happen, but Johnson certainly doesn't have a lot of years left in his career, either. If Lowe's wanted to cut its number of races, Nationwide could be in play there.

The first step in determining whom Hendrick would want for a driver would be to look atop the standings. There's Kyle Larson, but if Larson wanted to go to Hendrick, he likely could have done a deal last year. Hendrick likely comes with more money, but Larson also seems incredibly loyal to Chip Ganassi. Plus, Ganassi has IndyCar teams, and Larson wants to run the Indianapolis 500 someday.

Hendrick won't rule out Alex Bowman, who filled in for Earnhardt last year with three top-10s in 10 races, not including a race at Phoenix where he won the pole, led 194 laps and was in the mix for the victory before a crash with Matt Kenseth on a restart in overtime.

If William Byron shines in the Xfinity car at JR Motorsports, he could be an option. Byron has a stage win, two top-5s and five top-10s as he sits second in the standings.

A driver with past Hendrick ties is Brad Keselowski, who drove nine Cup races for Hendrick in 2008-09 before joining Penske in 2010. Never say never, but Keselowski appears happy at Penske and has aligned his truck team heavily with Ford.

Two other young drivers stand out: Ryan Blaney, currently a Penske development driver and 10th in the Cup standings driving for the Wood Brothers, likely would be in the mix. Another young star, Erik Jones, is 12th, although luring him away from Toyota and the Joe Gibbs Racing-Furniture Row juggernaut could be difficult.

What about stars such as Carl Edwards or Kenseth? They would be big names he could possibly land. Edwards stepped out of his JGR ride last year and would be atop virtually anyone's list. Edwards, when reached Tuesday, declined to comment on whether he has an interest but has repeatedly said he has no plans to return.

"It will be sponsorship-driven," Fox analyst Larry McReynolds said. "It doesn't matter who Rick Hendrick or Dale Jr. want to replace him as much as what those sponsors want."