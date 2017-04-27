Dale Earnhardt Jr. will walk away from NASCAR as one of the sport's most popular drivers, but as Marty Smith and Ricky Craven point out, the effects of multiple concussions became too much for the 2-time Daytona 500 winner. (1:00)

Our experts weigh in on four of the biggest questions in NASCAR as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond International Raceway this week:

Turn 1: Were you surprised by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s decision to retire at the end of the season?

Ricky Craven, ESPN NASCAR analyst: Not surprised at all. Everything Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared with us Tuesday makes sense. Dale has had a very successful career, and finishing it on his "own terms" rather than surrender to injuries, probably dominated him during the time away in 2016. Fulfilling his contract and commitment to Rick Hendrick appears to be a key component to retiring on his own terms. I'm happy for him.

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: A little, but not a lot. He's been able to see the end of the road for a while now. And as I wrote Tuesday, he'd had this conversation a lot over the last year with a lot of people. Last fall we had him narrate the open for the Battle At Bristol game on ABC. He really worked hard to make sure he had the read just right. I asked him why and he said it was because he wanted to make sure when he was done racing full-time he'd be ready for "other stuff I want to do." That's a man who wasn't quite ready to be done racing, but he was certainly thinking about it.

Bob Pockrass, ESPN.com: Slightly. I thought he was leaning toward trying to return but also had heard the deal might be "creative" in some ways in case he ended up changing his mind. I am not surprised, though, in that he said he wanted to retire under his own terms. You could tell that from the very beginning. I wouldn't be surprised if the lack of immediate success getting back in the car had an impact on his decision.

Matt Willis, ESPN Stats & Information: I wasn't surprised by the decision to retire after this season, but the timing caught me a little off guard. Why after a poor finish at Bristol in April, opposed to before the year or after the year? After much pondering, I realized that it's the car owner in Junior, and his decision was timed to help the 88 team get the best available driver for 2017 and to get the sponsor situation under control.

Turn 2: Is Dale Earnhardt Jr. a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer?

Craven: Absolutely! His contributions to our sport are immeasurable, with 26 wins and two Xfinity titles. Those are impressive numbers, but it's what he has done beyond the statistics that matter most. Dale is a tremendous ambassador for NASCAR, and a guardian of the sport going forward. His name will be synonymous with NASCAR for an eternity.

McGee: I think he will be. Only 30 drivers have won 26 or more Cup races and all of them who are eligible for the Hall are already in it. By the time he's eligible the competition won't be like it was. And stats aside, his off-track impact absolutely rises alongside that of Petty, Gordon and his father. To me that's a big factor.

Pockrass: Absolutely. When I think about Hall-of-Famers, I think to myself: "Where would the sport be without this person?" The answer? I wouldn't want to know.

Willis: My initial instinct was to say no, because of the lack of a championship in the top series. But then I considered the fact that he's won more than 25 races and multiple Daytona 500s. Other drivers to do that: Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Jimmie Johnson, Bill Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Dale Jarrett. That's a crew of nine, a very select crew. The final question is how do you weigh a driver's popularity and importance to the sport? When you take all that into consideration, that he's one of the faces of this generation in NASCAR, I think he's first-ballot.

Turn 3: Who should Hendrick Motorsports put in the No. 88 car next year?

Craven: It's borderline uncomfortable to discuss it considering seven months of competing remains for Dale. I expect many names to be floated for the seat, but none will replace the current driver in terms of popularity and presence at the track.

McGee: Anyone and everyone will be mentioned ... including Senator Carl Edwards. I hear the cries for Kyle Larson, but I don't think that's happening. And while William Byron is going to be great, he's not yet Cup-ready. So go after someone else from that increasingly huge group of young, cool dudes. If I had Mr. H's team and cash I'd be sliding in on one of those wild Twitter nights involving Ryan Blaney and Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. and asking what those guys are doing in 2018.

Pockrass: No one. Change the number and let Junior Nation have it as their own. A veteran would be good because of the pressure replacing Earnhardt, so Matt Kenseth would be a great choice if Joe Gibbs Racing wants to make room for Erik Jones (or a return of Carl Edwards). If Hendrick wants to go young, these are four options: The proven in Ryan Blaney, the known in Alex Bowman, the potential in William Byron or the risk but notable in Darrell Wallace Jr.

Willis: William Byron is a stud prospect, but there have been cautionary tales of putting a driver in a car too early. Cast my vote for Alex Bowman, who, after some early struggles, had solid runs last year filling in for Earnhardt Jr., including a pole and 194 laps led at Phoenix, where he finished sixth. Want a deep sleeper? Brad Keselowski's contract is reportedly up after this year, and he used to drive for JR Motorsports and was formerly a Hendrick developmental driver.

Turn 4: What can NASCAR do to weather Earnhardt's retirement?

Craven: Invest heavily in The next generation of drivers, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, among many other young drivers, will be key to attracting new fans. The next seven months are critical in terms of this movement.

McGee: Fly the Millennium Falcon to Kamino and see if they're in the cloning business.

Pockrass: Find a way to get Earnhardt as part of the television broadcasts. That will give his fans another reason to watch and more time to choose a new driver.

Willis: Keep Junior as close as possible. The Junior popularity radiation is a real thing. Each of the last five seasons (and seven of the last nine), a driver running for his Xfinity Series team has won that series' Most Popular Driver award (Keselowski, Danica Patrick, Regan Smith, Chase Elliott, Elliott Sadler). If/when JR Motorsports moves to the Cup Series, its drivers will have an instant fan base.