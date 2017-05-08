Ricky Craven discusses what's next for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after his first career NASCAR win and what to think of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s performance Sunday at Talladega. (1:35)

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- On Sunday afternoon at sunny Talladega Superspeedway, amid the crowded bustle of the prerace grid, a familiar fedora made its way through the masses.

Jack Roush, the 75-year-old NASCAR empire builder, was en route to check in with his two 20-something race car drivers, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne.

Somehow, the current Hall of Fame nominee was making his way through that crowd almost entirely unnoticed. Then he paused to offer a handshake and deliver a line behind his trademark deadpan facial expression, that face slathered in sunscreen.

"Good to see you," Roush said. "And it's good to be seen. I like to let people know that I am indeed still alive. By the way, I really like our chances today."

A little less than four hours later, Roush was proved right on both accounts. At the end of a thrill-a-lap 508-miler, it was Stenhouse who survived the Big One crash and executed a last-lap pass for the victory. It was the 29-year-old's first career NASCAR Cup Series win and Roush Fenway Racing's 136th win. That's how a team owner finds himself on the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot.

But it was also RFR's first win in nearly three years, a span of 101 races. That's how a team owner finds himself on the NASCAR corporate deathwatch list.

"Have I been panicked? Of course not. I've been in NASCAR for 30 years and in racing nearly twice that long. I've been in holes before, and I've climbed out of all of them," Roush said in Victory Lane, totally unaffected by the celebration around him. "But to say that this most recent challenge has been difficult would certainly be an understatement, just as saying that this win comes with some relief -- that would be an understatement, as well."

Not so long ago, Roush was the pacesetter, the team owner who was lighting the fuses of his rivals through constant experimentation and expansion.

An engineer-turned-racer, he came to NASCAR in the late 1980s with fellow Midwesterner Mark Martin and immediately started pushing the envelope. By the mid-1990s, he became the first owner to field four and then five cars at a time, when most teams were afraid to add a second. He dominated in both the Trucks and Xfinity Series, using that ladder to bring along young talent who paired with veterans to win so many races -- more than 300 across the top three series -- that others started complaining about bullying.

Along the way, Roush hoarded multimillion-dollar sponsors across the hoods of those cars and trucks and formed a partnership with John Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox (thus the name Roush Fenway Racing).

Jack Roush admits that the past few years have been a challenge for his team, but it's one he still believes he's up to. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

As the flagship of Ford Motor Co.'s racing efforts, RFR was so flush with support that it propped up other once-proud but struggling organizations, from the Pettys to the Wood Brothers to Robert Yates Racing.

Then it ended. Those kids-turned-veterans from the Roush system started walking out the door, including Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards, who defected to Toyota, a target of Roush criticism for forcing the pace of, well, experimentation and expansion.

Ever since the market crash of the late 2000s, sponsorship has been hard to come by, even with the supposed help of the Red Sox's marketing team.

The winning stopped. RFR seemed to lose top-dog status on the Ford totem pole.

The 2017 season started with a news release announcing that the team would be contracting back to two cars, driven by Stenhouse and Bayne, who entered 2017 with nearly 300 career starts and one win -- Bayne's 2011 Daytona 500 victory in a Roush-supported ride but not an actual RFR team win -- between them.

But behind the scenes, the place was undergoing a sorely needed management makeover. The self-professed "promote from within organization" had let its processes become antiquated. Longtime general manager Robbie Reiser was reassigned. Younger blood was given the reins for how cars were built and prepared for the racetrack.

As Stenhouse explained in January, "There's computers everywhere now. There's an aggressiveness with engineering now. You can feel that aggressiveness behind the wheel, and you can start being aggressive because of it. You feel that car starting to do things it couldn't do before. Next thing you know, you're driving up into the top 10."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke through with his first Cup win in 158 starts on Sunday at Talladega, and he snapped a 101-race winless streak by Roush Fenway Racing dating to June 2014. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

He has now driven into the top 10 for the third consecutive week, and it's the first time he has done that in his career. He has posted five top-10s in the past seven races, and he is one top-10 from matching his career best for a season -- with 26 races remaining. He's 12th in the standings

With seven top-15 finishes in 10 races, Bayne is 16th in the championship standings.

Roush Fenway Racing now has a win, a likely berth in the NASCAR playoffs and one gigantic sigh of relief.

On Sunday evening, Stenhouse, he of the first Cup Series win, offered a warning that rival teams need to be looking in their rearview mirrors for a resurgent Roush.

"They haven't had to keep an eye on us during practice for a while, but that's changing," he said.

His boss, RFR president Steve Newmark, who joined the team eight years ago (almost at the same time as Stenhouse) and has faced some criticism aimed at the team's struggles, was quick to go after that word "resurgence."

"I think if you polled everyone at Roush Fenway, they still believed. They didn't feel like we went anywhere," Newmark said. "I know we've heard the term 'resurgence' a lot, but I think we felt like we always had the right personnel, the right talent in our drivers, and there was a belief that we would get back there."

"What did I tell you earlier today?" Roush added as he descended the postrace news conference stage and headed off to do something he hadn't done in nearly three years: the radio and TV media rounds.

"I'm still here."