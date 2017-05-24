CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ray Evernham, considered by many as one of the best crew chiefs in NASCAR history, and the first Cup champion Red Byron were selected to be among the five inductees into the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Joining them will be former car owner and engine builder Robert Yates, four-time Camping World Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday and broadcaster Ken Squier.

Robert Yates won 57 races as a car owner, as well as the 1999 Cup title. Matthew Manor/NASCAR via Getty Images

Evernham won three Cup titles and 47 races as a crew chief for Jeff Gordon. He left the team to lead Dodge's return to NASCAR Cup competition in 2001.

Yates won 57 races as a car owner as well as the 1999 Cup title (with Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett). An innovative engine builder also was the engine builder for the 1993 champion Bobby Allison.

Byron won the 1949 title, the first season of NASCAR and also won a NASCAR modified title.

Hornaday was the first star of NASCAR's truck series with 51 career wins in 360 starts.

Squier co-founded Motor Racing Network in 1970 and worked on NASCAR telecasts for nearly 30 years for CBS, TBS and ABC.

The five honorees appeared on the most ballots of the 54-member (including one combined online fan vote) panel, who could vote for five of the 20 nominees.

Yates was on 94 percent of the ballots, followed by Byron (74 percent), Evernham (52 percent), Squier (40 percent) and Hornaday (38 percent).

There was a tie for the fifth and final spot between Hornaday and 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki. Following Kulwicki in the voting were former drivers Buddy Baker and Davey Allison.

No date has been set for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony in Charlotte.