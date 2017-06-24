Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced his retirement from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the 2017 season. As the Hendrick Motorsports driver prepares to climb into the race car for the final time at each track (or at least likely the last time, as he has left the door open for possible one-off races), we take a look at how he's fared over the years at that venue and what to expect in his last ride there.

Dale Jr. at Sonoma Raceway | June 25, 2017

Starts: 17

Best finish: 3rd (June 2014)

Biggest highlight: In the past four years, Earnhardt has finished no worse than 12th at the track. And for as much as he dislikes road-course racing, he has only one DNF in his 17 starts. But the biggest highlight, as he says, was his third-place finish in 2014.

Worst highlight: It wasn't in a NASCAR race, but a sports-car race in 2004. Driving a Cadillac sports car, Earnhardt's car erupted in fire. While he was able to climb out of the car (he thought afterward that someone had pulled him out and wondered if there was some divine intervention), he suffered second-degree burns to his neck and legs and had to be relieved by Martin Truex Jr. in the race at New Hampshire the following week.

Outlook for Sunday: Another top-10 finish seems quite possible as he showed in practice he has a fast car.

In Summary: This is not one of Earnhardt's best tracks. And it's a road course, so it's not one of his favorites. He'll want to have a good car so he can at least have a good time.

Dale Jr. says: "You go to tracks like Daytona, where you think you should win, and if you have a terrible day there, you beat yourself up forever trying to figure out what happened. But if we don't come out of here with a good day, it just wasn't meant to be. But I certainly have gotten closer to the track and enjoy coming here more than I used to. It was just really challenging for me for so long."