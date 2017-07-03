In a race that featured multiple wrecks that took out the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes the checkered flag in the Coke Zero 400. (1:29)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR had to work overtime in both of the races Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. One ended the way NASCAR would like it to, and the other ended in a little bit of controversy.

The overtime in the NASCAR Cup race played out clean. One driver wrecked on the final lap, but because he was behind all the cars and didn't have a hard hit, NASCAR ran the race to the finish.

But earlier in the day in the Xfinity Series race, a wreck on the first lap of the overtime resulted in a caution -- after leader William Byron passed the overtime line. Here's the issue: The wreck began before the leaders had hit the overtime line.

It's not rare for NASCAR to swallow the whistle a little bit on the final lap, hoping that the driver can get the car straightened out and the race can run to the finish. But in this case, the optics of it are NASCAR waited for the leaders to get past the overtime line in order to just finish a race that had been suspended overnight and more than two hours during the day because of rain.

A NASCAR spokesman said there were no ulterior motives about the timing of the caution, that it was just the natural lag time from when they saw the wreck, determined the caution was needed and pressed the button to activate the lights.

Elliott Sadler, who finished second, wasn't going to dis the rule.

"The rule is the rule, and the rule is put into play for a couple of different reasons," Sadler said. "But if you are asking me -- a driver that's been doing this for 20 years -- I'm going to err on the side of safety every time.

"It might have cost me a chance today. It might not. I don't know if I could have gotten up there or not."

NASCAR has to hope that there aren't more overtime-line controversies, as this was the second one in five weeks. In the Cup race at Dover, some thought NASCAR made a mistake in determining the leaders had passed the overtime line, but that was mainly because the television camera angle didn't show the line.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: A Big Day For The Little Guys

Restrictor-plate races often provide boosts for underdog teams that are able to compete in the draft, where aerodynamics might not be as key as just smarts and drafting ability.

Michael McDowell's fourth-place finish Saturday night was his first top-10 of the season, but his fifth in the top 20 in the last seven races. Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Michael McDowell ran as high as second and finished fourth. David Ragan was sixth, while Brendan Gaughan -- running for a part-time team -- was seventh. JTG Daugherty Racing put its two cars in the top-10 (AJ Allmendinger was eighth and Chris Buescher was 10th), and BK Racing's Corey LaJoie finished 11th.

For McDowell, it was his first top-10 finish of the season. But he has five top-20 finishes in the past seven races. He had only two in the first 10.

"It's nice to do this week after week," McDowell said. "This isn't our first good run. ... We've been putting together solid runs. I'm excited, but at the same time, coming to the line [for the final lap in] second, but they had such a big run behind [me], I couldn't hold them off."

McDowell's car had team owner Bob Leavine's company, WRL General Contractors, on his hood.

"We're glad to have them on, and we're glad their business is going well, but we need sponsorships," McDowell said.

Ragan has two restrictor-plate wins, including one at Talladega for his current team, Front Row Motorsports.

"I'm a little disappointed we couldn't close the deal," Ragan said.

McDowell's finish didn't come without a little bit of drama. Chase Elliott was upset with him for pinching him into the grass during the race.

"From the driver seat, I didn't do anything wrong that I know of," McDowell said. "I was just in the gas. I had the 5 [of Kasey Kahne] on me tight. ... It happens at superspeedways when you're nose-to-tail, bumper-to-bumper, guys get shoved out.

"It wasn't anything intentional. I just wasn't rolling out of the gas."

Xfinity Series: The Start Of A Big Day For The Little Guys

On the Xfinity side, there were just as many stories of underfunded teams posting big-time results.

JGL Racing's Dakoda Armstrong was third, followed by teammate Jeb Burton in fourth. Among the other small-team drivers, David Starr was fifth, Joey Gase eighth and B.J. McLeod 10th.

"For confidence, it's great for our guys," Armstrong said. "They work just as hard as anybody, and being a small team, it's tough for us to even just get ready for next week at Kentucky and then leading into all those other ones.

"It's good for us and gets us hyped up for all my guys and all the hours that they work."