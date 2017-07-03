In a race that featured multiple wrecks that took out the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes the checkered flag in the Coke Zero 400. (1:29)

One element of my job I enjoy most is the connections and interactions with co-workers.

In particular, crossing paths with analysts of other sport disciplines. This past weekend was a treat because I came face to face with a peer who has quickly become among my favorite people on the planet, P.J. Carlesimo.

I'm guessing P.J. has never met a stranger -- 15 minutes with him feels like reconnecting with a favorite uncle or cousin. The guy is engaging, straightforward, sincere.

"Hey Rick, I'm making a run to Dunkin' Donuts, what can I get you?"

Enough said. The guy understands me!

Another connection/friendship I've made is Tom Penn (considered a basketball-operations expert). Tom has deep knowledge of the mechanics of the NBA, and is a very bright, enjoyable guy.

I've always been curious, asked lots of questions and been eager to learn, and these two have provided great insight into how basketball functions as a sport and as a business. This past weekend, they were consumed by NBA free agency's green flag, deals being floated about, rumors becoming reality.

So it made me think, in this day and age of NASCAR "the business," why do we not have trades the way other sports franchises make trades?

Never before has our sport been more closely aligned to the NFL, NBA and MLB model. We have franchises -- they're called charters, but that's just code for owners actually owning something capable of appreciating.

We have Silly Season, but it's become somewhat stagnant compared to the days when there were 30 or even 40 team owners.

Today's NASCAR owner has more leverage than any time in our sport's history. So for the sake of fun, and perhaps productivity down the road, tolerate me and this idea.

I'm proposing Rick Hendrick trade Kasey Kane to Jack Roush for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The trade is predicated on this: Stenhouse could fill the seat of the 88 or 5 car at Hendrick, have an immediate impact and not only challenge for wins, but become a perennial championship contender for at least the next half-dozen seasons. Stenhouse is in the prime of his career. Kasey Kahne? Not so much.

While I've always had tremendous confidence in the driver from Washington, he has reached a point in his career when he needs to change environments.

Kasey needs a catalyst for change, a different approach, perhaps a different frame of mind. And what he offers Roush Fenway Racing that Stenhouse does not is the ability and capacity to teach young talent the process of progression.

Kasey has reached a point in his career where his experiences, good and bad, become valuable to an organization, particularly an organization rebuilding. And make no mistake about it, Roush Fenway Racing is rebuilding.

Some would argue that Hendrick is not giving enough to acquire such a talent, So I say throw in Alex Bowman. Not because Alex Bowman is a lesser driver than Stenhouse, because it feels to me, when the music stops, Alex Bowman might be left without a seat at Hendrick.

Bowman is too strong a prospect to be driving a simulator every week. He needs to be behind the wheel of race car -- and soon, because his evolution depends greatly on experiences and circumstances created on the racetrack rather than software and computers.

Bowman needs and deserves a full-time Xfinity Series effort, for at least a season, maybe two. A title would enhance his value to corporate America.

Roush Fenway would benefit from Bowman's drive and determination the same way Penske benefited from Brad Keselowski's drive and determination when he departed Hendrick because an empty seat wasn't available.

Before you jump the gun, don't go there! The one seat remaining at Hendrick Motorsports is reserved for William Byron. The young man is a winner, he has a history of making everything he sits in go fast and, more importantly, he has demonstrated the ability to translate fast into victory.

Byron appears to be on his way to winning two-thirds of NASCAR's three top series. What makes it remarkable is he's only 19 years old.

He is untouchable, a franchise player.

Kasey Kahne and Alex Bowman are both assets to a team owner, but they are not necessarily most valuable to the gentleman signing their paycheck right now. Both have the potential to pay dividends for several years, in different environments.

It's an investment Jack Roush should make, but it's an investment that comes at a steep price.

A half-dozen years ago, I felt as though Stenhouse was the closest thing to a pure race car driver I had seen since Jimmie Johnson. I have not deviated from that view.

If given the opportunity to compete in equipment on par with the seven-time champ, similar results will be delivered.

I drove for both Rick Hendrick and Jack Roush, consider both of them friends and have no interest in seeing one benefit at the other's expense.

The bottom line? Everything I just described would be healthy for both organizations.

As P.J. might say on our SportsCenter set: Make the trade!