SPARTA, Ky. -- Erik Jones has a lot to worry about and nothing to worry about all at the same time.

Jones doesn't know if he will make the playoffs or not. Jones doesn't know for what team he will drive for in 2018.

But he knows he likely has more seasons to make the playoffs. His job in 2017 is to learn and perform as well as possible. The rest should take care of itself.

Jones sits 17th in the NASCAR Cup standings and 59 points out of the current playoffs cutoff with nine races left in the regular season heading into the Quaker State 400 on Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

A former development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and still racing for JGR in the Xfinity Series, Jones was allowed by JGR to sign a one-year NASCAR Cup deal with Furniture Row Racing for 2017. With JGR still having not announced any extension with Matt Kenseth, Jones could end up in the JGR No. 20 Cup car if Kenseth doesn't return next year, and Kenseth said Friday he does not expect to be back with JGR next season.

There's no doubt Jones will remain in a Cup car. He is two points behind JGR's Daniel Suarez in the rookie standings.

"I'm just driving," Jones said Thursday at Kentucky Speedway. "For the most part, for me -- I don't know where I'm going to be yet. They haven't let me know.

"So for me, I've been really happy at Furniture Row, and it's been a steady group of guys over there that I think work really well together. I don't yet [know where I'll be]. Hopefully I know soon. It's kind of getting down to that point. I guess it's July now, so I'm sure we'll have an answer here soon."

The 21-year-old Jones has no reason not to be happy at Furniture Row. He is working with a new team and a crew chief, Chris Gayle, who is also a rookie as a Cup crew chief. Furniture Row's Martin Truex Jr. has arguably been the most dominant driver of 2017.

Jones has three top-10s in his last six races. He said Furniture Row has figured out the math that could get him to make up enough points to possibly battle for a playoff spot on points. But he also hasn't sat down with Gayle to figure out just what they will need to do to reach that points position.

"We've mapped it all out," Jones said. "We know exactly what we do need to do. And Chris and I haven't had time to sit down yet and really [dive] into that. ... I think he's going to come to North Carolina for a little bit so hopefully we have time to really go through it and figure out exactly what needs to be done.

"For me, I try to run the best I can every weekend."

He also tries not to look at the past. Jones said it is hard to look back at opportunities lost by unfortunate circumstances in races where the team lost points.

"Hopefully we can run well enough to get back in it," Jones said. "And then if it gets down to it, really if we just win a race, we don't have to talk about it at all.

"So that'd be nice to do, but we know what we need to do and we're going to try and do it every week."

He doesn't know exactly how to get there yet. That's typical for most drivers, especially rookies. Jones figures he has learned twice as much in half a Cup season as he did in two years in the Xfinity Series.

"It's been a big learning year for myself," Jones said. "I look at hopefully next year as really trying to go out and beat that guy that's contending for wins more and more each week. ... [The learning curve] has been huge for me just trying to figure out what it takes to win these Cup races and some of the things that go along with the Cup Series and just how competitive it is."