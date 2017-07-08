Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced his retirement from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the 2017 season. As the Hendrick Motorsports driver prepares to climb into the race car for the final time at each track (or at least likely the last time, as he has left the door open for possible one-off races), we take a look at how he has fared over the years at that venue and what to expect in his last ride there.

Dale Jr. at Kentucky Speedway | July 8, 2017

Starts: 6

Best finish: Fourth (June 2012)

Biggest highlight: He won the pole for the 2013 race at Kentucky.

Worst highlight: In the inaugural Cup race at Kentucky in 2011, Earnhardt started 29th and finished 30th thanks to a blown tire. At least he didn't get caught in traffic getting to the track.

Outlook for Saturday: Earnhardt was mediocre in practice as he continues to search for what he wants in his car at an intermediate track. He will need to make significant improvement from practice Friday to become a factor in the race Saturday.

In summary: With Kentucky as the most recent addition to the NASCAR Cup schedule and its opening coming after Earnhardt made the move from Xfinity to Cup, Kentucky is the track where Earnhardt has the least history.

Dale Jr. says: "You come down the back straightaway carrying a lot of speed into a very, very flat entry and the cars are just so wicked loose getting in there. You are driving into this vast sort of wasteland that there is no really definite way to go through the corner and you just kind of end up wherever you are. ... We just kind of dirt-track it down in there and hope for the best."