SPARTA, Ky. -- Darrell Wallace Jr. hasn't tried to think too much about what he will do next week if Aric Almirola returns to the seat of the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 car.

Wallace becomes a free agent once doctors determine Almirola can return, which could be next week at New Hampshire. Wallace can race for any team in any series. After Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, he hopes that his four Cup races -- and the fact that he was running fourth in the Xfinity Series before Roush Fenway suspended his team's program in June -- will be enough to earn a ride either later this year or in 2018.

"It's no fun, but I understand the business side of it," the 23-year-old Wallace said Friday. "It's just unfortunate that we're in this spot that we're being put on the sideline.

"But who knows? Hopefully I've done a good enough job to where team owners and sponsors have been watching in these Cup Series starts that I've had to say, 'Hey, we want to do something with you.' We'll see."

Wallace will start 17th in the NASCAR Cup race Saturday at Kentucky, and he knows it could be his last race. Almirola is scheduled for tests next week, and if all goes well he will be in the car for the New Hampshire race.

"I have no idea yet," Wallace said of his future plans. "That's tough. I haven't put that much thought into it yet. But ... the phone might ring for me to race a car at Loudon."

While he won't think about Kentucky being his last race, Wallace said he will have a mixed mindset Saturday night. He will be more aggressive; he has seen how much more aggressively Cup drivers race than in Xfinity.

"You've got to have a little bit of [last-race] mentality, but at the same time, you've got to run all the laps, be on the lead lap and make it a good outing," Wallace said.

After finishing 26th in his first Cup start at Pocono, Wallace placed 19th at Michigan and 15th at Daytona. That average finish of 20th is satisfactory, especially considering Almirola was averaging a finish of 17.2 before he broke his back in a May 13 accident at Kansas Speedway.

"Ever since [Pocono], it's been like my own race car, like it's my own team," Wallace said. "I don't feel like a substitute driver. That's the biggest thing.

"I've enjoyed it. Every time I've climbed in, we've continued to improve and gained speed. ... Everybody does their job and they love coming to the racetrack and everybody is pumped up when I'm around them. Aric is lucky to have a group of guys like these guys."

Wallace stared into the spotlight with this short Cup stint. When he replaced Almirola, starting with the Pocono race on June 11, he attracted plenty of attention because he became the first African-American driver to compete in Cup since Bill Lester in 2006.

Since that initial start, the focus on Wallace has waned as far as the historic nature of his ride.

"I really haven't heard much talk about it since Pocono," Wallace said.

Wallace has enjoyed the experience. He has tried to go out and race the best he can. He obviously was frustrated at Pocono -- he said his frustration with his mistakes caused him to faint after the race -- but he has not felt overwhelmed with pressure.

"There has been very minimal pressure," Wallace said. "I've enjoyed it. We haven't been too crazy on scheduling stuff, and it's just been fun."