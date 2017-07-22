INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyle Busch arrived Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway knowing he has won the last two NASCAR Cup races at the track.

That should excite Busch. Except for one problem: The last time he won a Cup race came July 24, 2016 -- nearly a year ago at the Brickyard 400. So his trip to Indianapolis serves as a reminder that his winless drought is about to reach a new level.

Busch enjoys his stats, and with the days approaching 365 and one race from him having a full season -- 36 races -- of a winless streak, is beyond frustrating for someone who hates to lose more than he loves to win.

"It's pretty cool to come in here thinking that we had a chance to go for three in a row, but it's ultimately frustrating in the same breath that it's been 365 days since we've won one of these things," Busch said Friday.

"It certainly hasn't been a lack of effort or fast race cars."

Busch has seen plenty of chances to win slip away. He led 114 laps at Phoenix before opting to pit for a late caution and Ryan Newman pulled off the upset. He thought he had made the pass of Martin Truex Jr. for the win at Charlotte until Austin Dillon ended up winning on fuel. Two speeding penalties last week at Loudon ended any winning hopes. There was the wreck at Las Vegas that led to the fight with Joey Logano. Oh, and that time at Richmond when he was called for the commitment-box violation entering pit road late in the race.

"Every single week, it just seems to be something else that kind of bites us -- it's not the same thing over and over again that I've got to fix," Busch said. "It's just little things here or there that keep kind of working against us."

Ranking second in laps led this year with 953, Busch sits second only to Truex (1,252) and well ahead of Kyle Larson (722).

"There are two other cars that have been fast," Busch said "The 78 [of Truex] and the 42 [of Larson] have been really, really good. I think we've been right there with them, but maybe a tick behind.

"Maybe we've been the third-best car [many weeks]."

What can he do? Busch isn't sure.

"The thing that's most frustrating is when your car balance is OK, but your speed is off," Busch said. "When your car balance feels good and you don't have any speed, there's nothing you can do to fix it, but when your speed is there and your car balance is off the you have something you can fix to make your car faster and then you have a chance."

"We're kind of on the first end of the spectrum right now where the cars are driving pretty good -- it's just that's as fast as I can make it go."

Truex's team gets equipment from Joe Gibbs Racing, but Busch indicated he didn't feel he had the speed of Truex and didn't know if there is anything that Truex is doing that would relate.

"We've just got to continue to work on speed and see what we're missing and obviously it's the biggest question of the universe right now probably which is why the 78 is outperforming the house cars, so we're just as confused and disgruntled by it as probably others," Busch said.

No theories?

"I don't not have a theory [why they are faster]," Busch said. "I wish I had a theory. I've had probably 10 theories since they've joined us and none of them are true, so I'm done with theories."

Denny Hamlin, the first JGR driver to win a race this year when he captured the Cup event Sunday at New Hampshire, has led 232 laps this year.

Hamlin said the teammates have a healthy competition and the team knows Busch has had more chances to win than the rest.

"Kyle's probably been the closest over the last couple of months to winning races for us and it just hasn't happened for one reason or another," Hamlin said. "It's probably a little aggravating from his standpoint."

If Busch wants to commiserate, he can look inside the Gibbs shop. Matt Kenseth's winless streak hit a full year when he didn't win Sunday at New Hampshire.

Kyle Busch would like to kiss the bricks again Sunday. Jeff Curry/Getty Images

When asked if he or Busch have handled it better than the other, Kenseth deadpanned: "I would like to think I handle almost everything better than Kyle."

In all seriousness, Kenseth has experience. He snapped a 51-race winless streak in 2015.

"I've been in longer winless streaks than this before," Kenseth said. "You hate to be in them. But the good thing about being in a winless streak and it being a year means that you and everybody around you is used to winning.

"That's the good part. I know we're capable of winning."

Gibbs hopes that Busch can use the frustration in a good way as motivation.

"You hate it when something comes up like it did [at New Hampshire], but we know that's part of our sport," Gibbs said. "Kyle is going to come roaring back from that. I think he feels like each and every weekend he's got a chance."

He should feel he has a chance to win this weekend, although no driver has won three consecutive Brickyard 400s. Only Busch and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson have won two in a row.

"We would certainly like to get it three in a row," Busch said. "That would be nice. That would be special. ... Setup-wise, I know what I need within the car now that makes you faster at Indy than at what I had been running in the past."