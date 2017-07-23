        <
          Four people hospitalized after golf cart crashes into pedestrians at Brickyard

          3:57 PM ET
          • Bob PockrassNASCAR
              • NASCAR writer for ESPN.com
              • 2009, 2013 NMPA Writer of the Year
              • More than 25 years experience covering motorsports
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people were hospitalized in stable condition after a golf cart apparently crashed Sunday into several pedestrians in a tunnel at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to authorities.

          According to the Speedway (Ind.) Police Department, it responded to the reports of the accident prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400. Four patients were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital and two patients were treated at the track's infield care center.

          Speedway Police are investigating the driver of the golf cart.

