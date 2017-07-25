TriStar Motorsports owner Mark Smith, 63, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Smith was well known for his engine-building prowess that he expanded into team ownership, fielding cars in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1989-97, 2012-2013 and again in 2017. He also has fielded cars in the Xfinity Series since 2010.

The team, which fields cars for Cole Whitt in the NASCAR Cup Series and JJ Yeley in the Xfinity Series, will continue operations with one of Smith's sons, Bryan, overseeing operations. Whitt posted his best finish of the season Sunday, 12th, in the Brickyard 400.

"It was dad's dream to own and operate a NASCAR team," Bryan Smith said in a team statement. "He devoted his life to that dream and his family plans to honor his wishes by continuing our efforts in his memory."

Ron Hornaday Jr., a four-time champion in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, lauded Smith on social media.

Smith's drivers made more than 1,000 starts across NASCAR's national series. He also was twice named as the top engine builder in the truck series.

"For more than 30 years, Mark was a familiar and friendly face across all levels of NASCAR competition. ... Mark's contribution to racing will not be forgotten, and he will be missed dearly," NASCAR said in a statement.