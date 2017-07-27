Our experts weigh in on four of the biggest questions in motorsports as the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the second time this season:

Turn 1: Is Alex Bowman the right call to take over the No. 88 for Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

Ricky Craven, ESPN NASCAR analyst: Bowman is the right call as his 2016 performance (subbing for Dale Jr.) earned him this full-time job. I've met some resistance from people asking me this question because several have wondered how a driver who has never won a NASCAR race in any of the top three series could be worthy of such an opportunity. There is some obvious risk, but the move to elevate Bowman is also a bet on the future, and his is bright. The alternative would've been a senior driver along the lines of Matt Kenseth who could yield immediate results, but it's very difficult to sell a program around a driver who would likely be in his final years of competition.

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: Yes. I'm typically going to lean toward guys spending a tick more time at the lower levels for fear of moving them up too fast, but in this situation there's also the unusual precedent of a guy having already run some races in that car. Plus, when it comes to taking over a seat as popular as the No. 88 is, giving it to a young guy such as Bowman is the way to go. A veteran with a nice résumé (ex. Matt Kenseth) is never going to do enough to satisfy NASCAR's most passionate, but oft unreasonable fan base (sorry, y'all, but you know it's true).

Bob Pockrass, ESPN.com: Based on everything he did before he was the substitute driver a year ago? Probably not. Based on what he did in those 10 races? He averaged a 15.25 finish in the eight races where he wasn't involved in an accident. That's enough to say it's not the wrong call. A more proven veteran likely would provide more immediate results, but he has a connection to the team and immediate support from the driver he's replacing.

Matt Willis, ESPN Stats & Information: I think it's the right move, both because Bowman's performance last year in the No. 88 earned him a shot, he had a better top-10 percentage in the car (30 percent) than Jeff Gordon (25 percent). And it gives 19-year-old William Byron another year to gain experience before his presumptive move to Cup. It's not like Bowman is a veteran whose best years are behind him, he'll still be 24 years old for the start of the 2018 season.

Turn 2: Was the Brickyard entertaining or a fiasco?

Craven: Entertaining primarily because of Jimmie Johnson. I like to remind everyone that this guy never cruises along. He's a seven-time champion because he lays it on the line lap after lap after lap and he's done so his entire career. There have been times where Johnson has stepped over the line, but what impresses me most is he always goes right back to it, never deviates from being all in, and that's how Jimmie races -- all in!

McGee: It was a Blues Brothers movie. It was an entertaining fiasco.

Pockrass: I found it entertaining with an ending much like a crazy Martinsville ending. It was better than a parade or a driver running out of gas crossing the finish line.

Willis: Was it a wreck-fest? Sure. Was I intrigued and couldn't take my ears off of it (listening via the radio)? Definitely. I don't want that kind of action every week, but there was something about the "Survival of the Fittest" instead of "Survival of the Fastest" that kept me locked in. When you consider that last year's race had four lead changes, I think I'll take this option, a quirky, mayhem-filled event, over a round of follow the leader.

Turn 3: Is the overtime rule and line complicating matters? What would you change if so?

Craven: The purpose of the overtime rule, from my understanding, was to strike that balance between not allowing the race to end under caution but also not turning the last 30 minutes of the event into a junk yard. Another restart would've cost another half million bucks to the car owners. I think the overtime rule works, and while I'd rather have every race end under green flag conditions, it would not have mattered Sunday because it was too dark to compete.

McGee: I think it's a necessary evil. People demanded a way to better ensure a green-flag finish and avoid the Talladega nightmare scenario of a couple of years ago. It reminds me a lot of people (especially drivers) who demanded electronic measurement of pit road speeds. Be careful what you wish for, because the more defined the solution the more bye-bye to those gray areas you've been used to forever.

Pockrass: Absolutely it complicate matters. But any rule where a race can finish under yellow complicates matters. NASCAR should end all races under green. If the worry is that could lead to disaster at restrictor-plate tracks, then just say those races will have one green-white-checkered to try to determine the winner.

Willis: I feel like the overtime rule/line has become muddled. I don't want a race to end wondering if the leader got to an arbitrarily-placed line that I can't immediately place. Why not just revert to the rule that once the final lap is started, the next flag ends the race? If a caution flies on the final lap, I'm cool with reverting to the running order at the last scoring loop passed. Working in stats, avoiding the long delay as videotape is reviewed to figure out the running order is a nightmare.

Kasey Kahne won his first Cup race of this season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23. Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Turn 4: Where will Kasey Kahne drive next year?

Craven: Kahne's stock increased in value but not enough to keep him in the No. 5 car as that seat is warm and ready for Byron. If Byron stays another year in the Xfinity series, he would simply be treading water and that's absolutely unnecessary. Kahne can contribute to many organizations; Roush Fenway could be an ideal fit as he still has fuel in the tank and an organization that needs a proven winner and senior voice. I would invest in Kahne if I were a car owner.

McGee: Heck, even he doesn't know. He's said as much. My hope is that the Indy win and playoff berth is enough to let him finish out his contract at Hendrick and play co-mentor with Jimmie Johnson to the youngsters. But I think he feels like a better fit as a cagey veteran within the Ford camp. If Kenseth doesn't come home to Roush Fenway, perhaps Ol' Blue Eyes grabs a seat at RFR?

Pockrass: Unfair question. He said Sunday he doesn't know, so how am I supposed to know? So this is just a guess: Stewart-Haas Racing.

Willis: Kahne will be in the No. 5 for at least one more year. His performance beyond that will depend on how Bowman does in the No. 88 next year, and whether Byron's promotion comes in the 88 or the 5. Brad Keselowski's extension with Team Penske also takes a possible replacement off the market for Kahne, so there's no sense taking him out of the car without an available upgrade. Don't let the win at Indy fool you, he's still having one of the worst seasons of his career as he's on pace for a career-low seven top 10s.