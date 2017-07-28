LONG POND, Pa. -- Young racers have dictated the silly season with a mix of economy and performance that likely will continue to influence owners as drivers jockey for 2018 rides.

Just take a look at the past two weeks: The 21-year-old Erik Jones will replace 45-year-old Matt Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing. The 24-year-old Alex Bowman will replace the 42-year-old Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports. The 23-year-old Ryan Blaney will leave Wood Brothers Racing as Team Penske will bring him in-house for its newly formed third Cup team as a teammate to Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

"I'm a regular guy," Bowman said. "I come from working in a body shop as a kid doing prep work for my dad's paint shop. ... I feel like we've done this the old-school way a little bit.

"I came from driving lower-budget cars, and somehow, I've been blessed enough to make it work."

The young drivers seem ready to take over the high-profile rides.

"I definitely don't feel any added pressure moving in-house or feel like we have to live up to Joey and Brad," Blaney said. "I feel like we do the best we can as a team, just like we're doing this year, and I think we'll be just fine."

Not all the moves have shifted toward the young. Penske extended the contract of 33-year-old Brad Keselowski, who won the only NASCAR Cup title in the organization's history when he captured the crown in 2012. The 36-year-old Paul Menard, and his family's home improvement chain sponsorship, will replace Blaney at Wood Brothers Racing.

None of those moves seemed all that surprising -- they align mostly with what was speculated six weeks ago. Now come the bigger mysteries. It might be easier to predict who will drive where if every team was solid in how many cars it would field next year.

Questions remain about the status of cars in several organizations.

Hendrick Motorsports: The team has little sponsorship for 37-year-old Kasey Kahne next year. It needs to decide whether it should buy out Kahne for his option season and go with 19-year-old William Byron, who might not be ready but certainly would come cheaper and could get a start on learning the Cup cars. If a major sponsor did the rare thing of coming out of the blue to express interest, could it be enough to release Kahne and hire Kenseth? If not, should Hendrick just scale back to three teams?

Stewart-Haas Racing: Kenseth, as a former champ and a veteran, likely attracts a higher price tag. SHR has shown that it is willing to pay for talent and wins. With Danica Patrick not having full sponsorship for 2018 and continuing to wallow in inconsistency, SHR could write a big check for Kenseth or a smaller check for Kahne.

SHR also awaits a decision from Monster Energy on 38-year-old Kurt Busch, who is waiting to hear whether SHR picks up his option. He said a few weeks ago he is confident SHR will keep him, and he certainly has outperformed Kahne in recent years.

If SHR wants to go a little more economical, it could add 33-year-old Aric Almirola, who still hasn't signed with Richard Petty Motorsports, which also must re-sign sponsor Smithfield.

Aric Almirola, who in his sixth year at Richard Petty Motorsports, has not signed a contract yet to return to RPM in 2018. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Furniture Row Racing: Busch, Kahne and Kenseth would have to be considered candidates for the Furniture Row opening left by Jones' departure. If there is an opening. The organization must decide if it will scale back by a car for 2018.

Richard Childress Racing: The same with RCR, trying to decide if it will keep three cars. While it's natural to think that 25-year-old Ty Dillon could move from Germain Racing to replace Menard, Dillon appears happy competing for an affiliate team and not necessarily under the entire thumb of his grandfather. That team also has a significant sponsorship with Geico.

Roush Fenway Racing: This team appears content to stay at two cars, and 24-year-old Chris Buescher -- a Roush Fenway driver on loan to JTG Daugherty Racing -- said he is talking to JTG about staying there for at least another season. While the team currently leases a charter from Roush Fenway and NASCAR rules don't allow a team to lease out a charter for more than one year, Roush Fenway could lease out one of the two charters that are still in-house and replace it with the one it gets back from JTG.

"We are working on next year, trying to get everything nailed down, hopefully trying to get everything in place that we can continue to ... build on what we've been able to accomplish up to this point," Buescher said.

Richard Petty Motorsports: RPM also gets one of its charters back, and while fans would love to see another young driver -- 23-year-old Darrell Wallace Jr. -- get a chance to build on his recently substitute role for Almirola, RPM still needs to get Smithfield signed. If Almirola signs elsewhere, that could open the door for Wallace, but envisioning RPM fielding two cars when it is still working on sponsorship for one car seems a bit overly enthusiastic.