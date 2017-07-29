LONG POND, Pa. -- While most of the NASCAR drivers have experience qualifying and racing the same day in events on their way to the Cup circuit, they will get to see how it works at the NASCAR top level this weekend.

Views are mixed about qualifying somewhere between 2-3 hours before a race, as Cup drivers are scheduled to do Sunday at Pocono Raceway, next week at Watkins Glen and Oct. 29 at Martinsville.

The events will be impound races, and teams will be allowed to do only minimal adjustments in the 15 minutes prior to the race.

"Having an impound element and basically not being able to put the car in qualifying trim saves the guys a lot of work in the garage and saves the teams a lot of money, from dumping oils and putting on brake rotors and all the things we do to the cars to make them run fast," said 2015 NASCAR Cup champion Kevin Harvick.

Editor's Picks Millennial movement in full effect If you want an update on NASCAR's Silly Season, look no further than the drivers under 30 -- such as Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney -- who are securing high-profile Cup rides for 2018.

Clint Bowyer wants to do more than make the playoffs Clint Bowyer will run a Darlington throwback car honoring Mark Martin, and while they could have a joke about that, Bowyer's wreck at Indy and his desire to win a race soon are no laughing matters. 1 Related

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. said the fact teams are so limited to what they can do between qualifying and the race will impact how they qualify. Teams can't jack the car up, only making adjustments to some wedge bolts, to shocks and taking out packers (bump stops) following qualifying.

"It's going to be really tricky to figure it out," Truex said. "It's going to be a handful I'm sure. A lot of guys are going to be really loose. Trying to figure out a setup that you can qualify somewhat OK with is going to be a challenge."

Maybe the biggest concern will be if a team wrecks a car during qualifying. Because NASCAR didn't want the teams to feel they needed to have a race-ready engine in all the backup cars, NASCAR decided the backup cars won't have engines in them. So teams will have to install an engine and get the backup car ready.

"I'm not crazy about qualifying Sunday," 2003 Cup champion Matt Kenseth said. "I'd rather qualify Saturday night. ... If you have something go wrong that close to the race and you've got to get a backup car out or put an engine in it, you're really flirting with not being able to start the race.

"I like the idea of two-days show schedule and all that, but if it was just me, I'd rather qualify Saturday night or much earlier on Sunday."

Teams in the Xfinity Series have been forced to do it, so it makes sense that the Cup teams can do it.

"The biggest question mark is if you tear a car up, do you have time to get a backup car out?" RCR driver Ryan Newman said. "We'll see. I guess they've tried to put their best educated guess of what time we need to cover all bases. Hopefully we don't have to cover all bases."

Another twist comes on pit road. In order to not have a scramble on pit road, the order of pit-stall selection will be based on the previous week's qualifying results. So Kyle Busch has the first pick of pit stall because of his pole at Indy.

He likely will pick the pit stall closest to Turn 1. Last week, Truex, who qualified sixth, ended up pitted next to him and the crews got into a confrontation following the Truex-Busch wreck.