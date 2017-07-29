Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced his retirement from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the 2017 season. As the Hendrick Motorsports driver prepares to climb into the race car for the final time at each track (or at least likely the last time, as he has left the door open for possible one-off races), we take a look at how he has fared over the years at that venue and what to expect in his last ride there.

Dale Jr. at Pocono Raceway | July 30, 2017

Starts: 34

Best finish: First (June 2014, August 2014)

Biggest highlight: The victory in August 2014 earned Earnhardt a sweep of the Pocono races for the season. His first win at Pocono came thanks to a little bit of luck, but that August win was one where he had a better car and outlasted Kevin Harvick.

Worst highlight: In June, Earnhardt missed a shift and the team had to replace the engine in practice. In the race? Same thing. Embarrassing. A close second was his wreck in July 2006 when Dave Blaney turned him into the wall and Earnhardt finished 43rd.

Outlook for Sunday: Earnhardt at least has a sense of humor about his shifting problems, changing his Twitter avatar to an illustration of a shifter knob. If he can avoid those troubles, he should have a good car for the race.

In summary: Earnhardt has enjoyed success at Pocono in recent years. He has nine top-10 finishes in his last 12 starts. Qualifying has been more of a mixed bag, so if he doesn't qualify well in the morning, don't write him off for the race.

Dale Jr. says: "This track, I think, for a long time fought for respect and credibility amongst its peers. ... I think [the track] has done an incredible job to help it earn that respect and become one of the stops on the circuit that I think a lot of people actually, drivers, teams enjoy coming to. We've got a lot of room in the garages. That sets itself apart for me personally from a lot of race tracks. The facilities here are really nice. The surface of the race track when they repaved it they did an incredible job."