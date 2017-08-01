My four championship drivers today would be Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Larson. I would give the nod to Truex because he's performed so well everywhere, but Busch is fast approaching.

I've got Kyle Busch winning two of the next five races, which takes him into the playoffs in the same comfortable position as Martin.

The value of this new playoff format means Martin and Kyle will have home-field advantage equivalent of being 14-2 in the NFL, so an 8-8 wild-card team will likely not replicate what Ryan Newman did in the first year of the championship formula -- nearly winning the title in spite of not winning a race.

On the flip side, Joey Logano is a head-scratcher. Joey doesn't coast!

I put him in the same category as Johnson, Busch and Kevin Harvick in terms of emptying the tank every week.

One has to wonder about the effect of an encumbered win? A victory that does not get him into the playoffs.

Conventional thinking would be that the 22 team was getting away with something -- the numbers since the win at Richmond would support that. My experience always takes me back to driver attitude.

I don't think Joey is driving conservatively, but rather driving compromised.

Editor's Picks Monday Rundown: Rivalries heating up The way things are going, expect to see a lot more of -- and perhaps friction between -- Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch this season. In Xfinity, Ryan Preece made the most of his limited opportunity. Rookie Justin Haley is making progress in Trucks.

First Pocono win for Kyle Busch means more than just another victory Kyle Busch had the longest losing streak of his career coming into Pocono, and Pocono -- a place where he had never won before -- haunted him as recently as June when he lost a race he should have won. How to fix all that? Flat-out dominate. 1 Related

Any driver is at his best when he competes without apprehension, and while apprehension isn't a word you would often associate with a driver just because his car failed postrace inspection, apprehension does apply to the car chief, crew chief and car owner. Its effect trickles down to the rest of the team or perhaps creates enough distraction to take a driver out of his rhythm.

I may be overthinking this one, but so may crew chief Todd Gordon and Joey Logano.

Denny Hamlin has the distinction of being one of only a few drivers I can think of who has spent his entire career racing for one car owner. Competing for more than a decade, Denny is a perennial playoff driver who has never won a championship. He has also cycled through several crew chiefs.

While I consider him an excellent driver I don't consider him an excellent athlete. Jimmie Johnson is an excellent athlete.

I had one of Denny's former team members tell me explicitly that Denny seems to get bored with the regular season -- and it drove that team member nuts, but he managed the frustrations because he always knew Denny could and would grab another gear in the playoffs.

History has shown that Denny is more of a challenger as the season goes long and reminds me of a baseball pitcher that was the number four or number five starter on a team. The regular season accumulates a 15 and 12 record, then he throws a two-hit complete-game shutout in the playoffs.

Make no mistake about it, in spite of Joe Gibbs Racing not winning a race in the first half of 2017, the Toyota has clearly become the manufacturer to beat for this year's championship.

And don't rule out this guy, -- there may be a Hail Mary from Kevin Harvick

The transition from Hendrick Chevrolets to Fords has come at a price, short-term.

Long-term crew chief Rodney Childers and Harvick are a dynamic duo. They constantly improve, and they'll have something to say in October.

Actually, if Clint Bowyer were to wiggle his way into the playoffs, I consider him a greater threat than a half-dozen drivers already qualified.

Bowyer is legitimate. I'm not convinced Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne or other surprise drivers are.

Bowyer finished second in a championship battle in his career. That matters, maybe just a little, but it matters.

I also believe Bowyer benefits from Tony Stewart being his owner and confidant.

Tony has influence on his drivers because they look up to him. He's a winner. It's that simple.

Matt Kenseth is an interesting study. He makes a lame-duck driver a completely new discussion because this guy could win the championship and walk away.

I don't remember that happening, and it would be John Elway-like. It would be fitting.

Brad Keselowski being a caution flag away from winning the Brickyard 400 last week was remarkable. Nothing suggests that those cars in the Penske camp have the speed to compete for the championship. But there's this guy named Paul Wolfe who I consider one of the three best crew chiefs in the business today, and he will move the needle in a positive direction six weeks from now.

I think 2017 has been a very entertaining season. Stage racing has contributed to the entertainment, and the formula seems to be coming to fruition with five races left in the regular season. There's a lot to be curious about.

Several teams and drivers have the luxury of looking ahead and prepping for a championship run, and it's a good time to be driving a Toyota. It's perhaps not such a good time for everyone else.