Kyle Busch picks up his first career win at Pocono, snapping a 36-race overall winless streak, the longest of his career. (2:15)

Each month of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season, ESPN's Ryan McGee ranks the top 20 drivers in the series.

Biggest mover: Denny Hamlin jumps five spots from 10th to fifth.

Biggest loser: Jimmie Johnson falls eight spots from fourth to 12th.

New this month: Kasey Kahne

Dropped out: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Also considered: Danica Patrick, Paul Menard, AJ Allmendinger, Buck Baker

Last month: 5 | Top 10s: 11

Remember last month when I said it felt like when he finally won a race he might get on a roll and win a bunch in a row? With The Glen and Bristol coming up, hold onto your M&M's.

Last month: 3 | Top 10s: 14

You know you're a legit Cup contender when a month ends with a win and three top-3s but it feels like a disappointment because of two crashes ... and when your parent team weirdly suspends your crew guys right before the playoffs.

Last month: 2 | Top 10s: 14

Only one driver posted four top-10s over the five July races. Unfortunately, he didn't win any of them.

Last month: 1 | Top 10s: 12

Speaking of dudes who didn't win in July, Young Money posted a pair of runner-up finishes but also three finishes of 28th or worse. Is the Larson machine slowing down? He does drive a Chevy, after all. And this summer all those machines are slowing down.

Last month: 10 | Top 10s: 11

Remember way back when Joe Gibbs Racing had totally forgotten how to win races? Like way back, what, a month ago?

Last month: 6 | Top 10s: 14

While researching an ESPN.com story on Nick Saban, I learned that the oft-icy, oft-misunderstood, uber-competitive Alabama coach has long loved drinking Miller Lite ... you know, the sponsor of the oft-icy, oft-misunderstood, uber-competitive driver.

Last month: 7 | Top 10s: 7

The timing of Stenhouse's sudden feel-good career surge could not have come at a better time for his two favorite teams: Roush Fenway Racing and Ole Miss football.

Last month: 9 | Top 10s: 12

You know how you know Elliott got a super early jump on his career? Hendrick Motorsports just introduced new teammate Alex Bowman as an up-and-coming, future-of-NASCAR star ... and Elliott is still three years younger.

Last month: 8 | Top 10s: 7

Speaking of new drivers in new places in 2018, Blaney becomes the third Ryan to drive for Roger Penske in the big leagues, behind Ryan Newman and Ryan Briscoe. As always, I am #TeamRyan.

Last month: 12 | Top 10s: 9

Also speaking of new drivers in new places in 2018, here's a not-new driver who has yet to announce a new place for next season. After going old-school angry in a news conference at Kentucky, he posted his best month of the year, but he still needs that win.

Last month: 11 | Top 10s: 11

And finally, speaking of new drivers in new places in 2018, I'm gonna be driving my truck to a new place for lunch if the old place doesn't put some Egg White Delight McMuffins on their dang all-day breakfast menu!!!

Last month: 4 | Top 10s: 7

Over the five July races, Seven-Time ranked 25th in points scored, just behind Ty Dillon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and just ahead of Kyle Larson. Have I mentioned the Chevys are struggling?

Kyle Busch finally got the winning result at Pocono he had been so close to all year. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Last month: NR | Top 10s: 4

I like to picture two crusty old Midwestern sprint car race fans arguing over a "Kahne will win Indianapolis" bet they made in 1999 and the one guy refusing to pay up because "Dangit, Walt, you know we were talking about the Indy 500 and not the Brickyard 400!"

Last month: 14 | Top 10s: 7

And then Walt says, "Yeah, you jerk, you tried this same trick on me when Newman won the Brickyard in 2013!"

Last month: 15 | Top 10s: 9

Bowyer's five July finishes: second, 13th, seventh, 30th and sixth. He should try and land some sponsorship from Dramamine.

Last month: 16 | Top 10s: 7

Speaking of roller coasters, in June, Suarez posted zero top-10 finishes, and now he's finished seventh or better in three straight races. Este viaje es una locura!

Last month: 18 | Top 10s: 6

It took him 16 races to score his first three top-10s and now he's scored three more in July alone. Oh, and he also found out he's moving from Furniture Row to Joe Gibbs Racing, where they won't suspend his crew guys.

Last month: 13 | Top 10s: 9

He's had a pretty brutal summer. The only reason he is still included in these rankings is also because of his playoff berth-clinching win.

Last month: 16 | Top 10s: 2

He's also had a brutal summer. And the only reason he is still included in these rankings is also because of his playoff berth-clinching win.

Last month: 17 | Top 10s: 11

He's also had a brutal summer. And the only reason he is still included in these rankings is also because of his playoff berth-clinching win. Oh, wait ... sorry, dude.