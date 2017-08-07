Martin Truex Jr. picks up his fourth victory of the season by rolling the dice on fuel mileage late in the race, holding off Matt Kenseth to win at Watkins Glen. (3:20)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. -- Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski had contact during a race. So what else is new?

It's more about wait-and-see-what's-next than how it impacted their day Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

Midway through the NASCAR Cup race, with Busch trying to rally after a pit stop during which a lug nut got caught between the wheel hub and the brake caliper, he tried to duck inside of Keselowski going into a turn.

They both ended up spinning. Busch rallied to finish seventh; Keselowski, who wasn't as strong as Busch in the race, pitted late and finished 15th.

Busch, after the race, didn't seem to want to get into it. He asked reporters what the story was, and when told it appeared he would be able to make a comeback until the contact with Keselowski, he responded: "Imagine that."

As far as the contact? "I couldn't tell you; I hadn't seen it."

Either he had seen a replay or was more willing to explain on Twitter later in the evening when he tweeted: "I was fine and was going to make the corner just fine until I got drilled in my right side door."

Keselowski said he didn't realize Busch was there until it was too late.

"I was going into the corner and I had the 47 [of AJ Allmendinger] behind me and when I got into the corner, the 18 [of Busch was] next to me," Keselowski said. "My spotter called it, but we were already in the corner.

"It was too much for me to avoid. We got into each other and that hurt everybody."

The last time these two drivers tussled came in an Xfinity race at Michigan.

"This is a track where you fight for inches and we both are probably not willing to give in on it," Keselowski said about The Glen.

So what happens next? The two rivals will continue to race, and typically their battles won't come battling to get into the top 10. They typically will come as they try to battle for the lead.

"Nobody is happy when you have contact," Keselowski said. "It didn't help my day at all either, I can tell you that.

"I wasn't looking to get into him and I don't think he was looking to get into me. He probably had the dominant car. He didn't need any trouble. Neither did I."

Immediately following the accident, Busch indicated that he could have some retaliation on his mind.

Whether that happens remains to be seen as they head to Michigan this week.

The two probably won't talk between now and then.

"I don't think he is really the listening type, so that is pretty doubtful," Keselowski said.

Xfinity Series: Road-Course Stretch

Watkins Glen was the first of a stretch of four races where three would be on road courses. While Watkins Glen featured several Cup drivers -- Justin Allgaier, in fourth, was the only Xfinity regular in the top eight -- the race this week at Mid-Ohio and in three weeks at Road America will be stand-alone events.

Allgaier was happy with his finish at Watkins Glen but admits that Mid-Ohio isn't his best track.

"I'm terrible at Mid-Ohio, unfortunately, but it was a good day for us [at The Glen]," Allgaier quipped. "Road-course wise, we've done a good job managing them and finishing them.

"We knew with the speed we had it wasn't going to be with the Penske cars or the [Gibbs] cars."

So who are the favorites at Mid-Ohio?

"The 18, the 22," Allgaier said. "They've obviously got their road-course programs figured out pretty well."

Regan Smith will drive the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 car and Sam Hornish Jr. will pilot the Penske Racing No. 22.

"I feel very strongly going to Road America, and I feel like we've got a great shot there," said Allgaier, who won an Xfinity road-course race at Montreal in 2012.