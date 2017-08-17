Our experts weigh in on four of the biggest questions in motorsports as the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend:

Turn 1: There are three spots left in the playoffs for those who haven't won yet. Who gets in?

Ricky Craven, ESPN NASCAR analyst: Joey Logano was my preseason pick for the title, and I refuse to surrender this belief/prediction. I have to admit it's going to be difficult, not because Joey isn't capable, but because the Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch are so fast. A half-step behind will be Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick. The 22 car doesn't have the speed to compete with them straight up. Two short tracks in the final three races before the playoffs are set will help Logano, as there will be less dependence on aerodynamics.

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth get in on points. Logano wins at Richmond to break a ton of hearts.

Bob Pockrass, ESPN.com: I've predicted Logano making the playoffs and won't back down on that prediction even though it appears the odds are against him. Predictions: Elliott, surging Kenseth and soon-to-be-winner Logano get in with Jamie McMurray having a couple of bad races and dropping out.

Matt Willis, ESPN Stats & Information: With two wins apiece at Bristol and Richmond, something tells me Logano will win one of those two. He finished in the top five at both tracks earlier this season, including winning at Richmond. Kenseth will do Matt Kenseth does and point his way in. That leaves one spot, and I'm going to give the edge to Chase Elliott over Jamie McMurray, who only has two top-five finishes this season.

Turn 2: Did Chip Ganassi do the right thing allowing Kyle Larson to race Saturday night at Knoxville in a sprint car?

Craven: Yes. Larson is a Tony Stewart type. He would suffer emotionally if he were caged in the motor home all weekend while a major event was taking place. Dismiss the risk for now; let Kyle be himself. Only then will we see him at his best.

McGee: Yes, yes and yes. Some guys do better when they are racing all the time. Larson is one of those guys. Sure, the threat of injury is always there, but the payoff appears to be worth that risk. But in the future he should probably check in with the boss before qualifying. Hey, you know, someone should do a profile of Larson on E:60. Oh, wait, this Sunday we are!

Pockrass: Yes, but Larson should have gotten the OK before qualifying for the main event Wednesday. Ganassi would have appeared as the evil car owner if he didn't allow Larson to race. Now he has given the impression that he could cave to public/social media pressure in the future.

Willis: I think it was the right move. Ganassi has a budding superstar on his hands and should do everything he can to put Larson in a position where he's happy. Racers gotta race, and Larson is a racer. Plus, it led to a win, and hindsight is always 20-20.

Turn 3: What driver move that hasn't happened yet makes too much sense?

Craven: Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch entering mid-August having not secured a job in 2018 when either driver would be an improvement over 60-70 percent of current Cup drivers. Any team failing to qualify for this year's playoffs should look at either of these two as an excellent opportunity to upgrade their programs.

McGee: Kurt Busch back to Furniture Row. There's always been a lot of sad "what could have been" on both sides of that deal since Kurt helped get that team pushed to the cusp of being great and then left. I don't think this is going to happen, but I'd be super curious to see what might happen if it did.

Pockrass: Bubba Wallace in a Cup ride. Any Cup ride. He did enough driving for Petty for a sponsor to put its money behind him, enjoy the spotlight that will accompany it and see whether Wallace truly has the talent to compete in the Cup.

Willis: Matt Kenseth will find a ride, but there isn't a ride that's screaming his name. Instead I'm going to take Ty Dillon leaving Germain Racing to take the seat vacated by Paul Menard's departure at Richard Childress Racing. It seemed like just a matter of time until both Dillon brothers were at RCR, and now that Dillon has a season under his belt and an open seat to move to, it makes sense.

Brad Keselowski isn't shy about expressing himself. Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Turn 4: Brad Keselowski -- shrewd politician or a moron?

Craven: Brad is among the brightest, most thoughtful drivers we have seen in years. Seldom does he say anything that's not backed by fact, or at least belief, on his part. What he said last week, accusing Toyota drivers of not putting their best foot forward last weekend, was common ground in the 1990s. The strongest opinions back then came from Mark Martin and Rusty Wallace, and when Dale Earnhardt weighed in, it was like E.F. Hutton. Google it. Everyone listened!

McGee: Politician, sometimes shrewd, sometimes otherwise. He certainly doesn't have a perfect batting average, but Brad is a calculated guy. He doesn't do or say anything he hasn't thought out. That doesn't mean it always works. But sometimes it does. It's the perfect guy to be driving Rusty Wallace's old ride because that's who he's always reminded me of. People conveniently forget this now, but a lot of them used to hate Rusty for the same reasons they hate Brad now.

Pockrass: Neither. He is an OK politician -- he knows how the NASCAR game is played -- and typically tries to educate himself on issues. It's just that as a "student" at what some would call "Google University," the question is does he base some of his opinions on more theory than fact?

Willis: I'm going shrewd. Keselowski's locked in at Penske, so there's no damage with him calling out the Toyota power teams. If he's right and they're sandbagging to avoid being pulled back to the pack, he's called Toyota out successfully and putting the pressure on them. If it's not the case, he's subtlety pointed out that Penske has caught up to Gibbs/Furniture Row based on their Michigan performances. I love that Keselowski speaks his mind, NASCAR needs personality, and he often forces you to think about matters on a different level. Agree or disagree, it's always good to think.