It's time for the Chase.

Oops. Playoffs.

While the words have changed to describe NASCAR's 16-driver, four-round playoff format and the points system has changed to more of a we-do-care-what-you-did-last-summer favoritism, the names mentioned as contenders are familiar ones.

That doesn't mean there won't be a new champion. But few would be surprised if a driver named Truex, a couple drivers named Kyle and a California dude named Johnson are among those in the mix.

Here's a look at the 16-driver 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff field:

The contenders

No one would react with surprise if these four drivers end up as the four finalists at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Three have had championship-caliber performances this year and one has performed so well in past playoffs that he is a magnet for championship trophies.

Team: Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota

Crew chief: Cole Pearn

2017 regular-season points finish: 1st

2017 wins: 4

2017 playoff points: 53 (4 race wins, 18 stage wins, 15 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 4

Championships: 0

Why he will win: He has led 22 percent of the laps, and for good reason -- he has the best car, one of the best teams and has confidence as a driver. Everyone has chased Truex the past couple of months. Plus few things seem to rattle him.

Why he won't: Homestead. It's not one of his best tracks. And the driver second on the list should have won at least one Cup race there.

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Chad Johnston

2017 regular-season points finish: 2nd

2017 wins: 4

2017 playoff points: 33 (4 race wins, 3 stage wins, 10 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 1

Championships: 0

Why he will win: He never appears to feel the pressure. He is fast. Especially at Homestead.

Why he won't: Larson remains prone to mistakes in trying to get too much out of the car. And he doesn't drive a Toyota, which has dominated the series over the summer.

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota

Crew chief: Adam Stevens

2017 regular-season points finish: 3rd

2017 wins: 2

2017 playoff points: 29 (2 race wins, 11 stage wins, 8 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 9

Championships: 1 (2015)

Why he will win: He's been there and done that as far as the championship. He has matured over the past three years as far as how he races, taking what is given to him by the track and his opponents. He has overcome a little adversity this year in seeing wins slip away by winning recently at Pocono and Bristol.

Why he won't: He has won only twice this year and has had his share of frustration. For too much of the season, whether the racing gods or by his own doing, he just hasn't sealed the victory -- something he quite possibly will need to do at Homestead.

Team: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Chad Knaus

2017 regular-season points finish: 10th

2017 wins: 3

2017 playoff points: 17 (3 race wins, 1 stage win, 1 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 13

Championships: 7 (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)

Why he will win: Two words: Jimmie Johnson. You never count him out.

Why he won't: He hasn't led a lap in the past nine races. He has had bad summers before, but he hasn't appeared this consistently mediocre. He's high on this list because of his career resume, not his 2017 one.

Past champs going for two

These four past champions have proved they can get the job done. The big question for them is will they have that opportunity. These drivers have a combined four wins and only in the past 20 races.

Kevin Harvick is looking for his second Cup title, but the competition is fierce. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR

Team: Team Penske No. 2 Ford

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe

2017 regular-season points finish: 6th

2017 wins: 2

2017 playoff points: 19 (2 race wins, 4 stage wins, 5 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 5

Championships: 1 (2012)

Why he will win: If his team can find some speed, he'll be right in the thick of it.

Why he won't: That's a big if.

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford

Crew chief: Rodney Childers

2017 regular-season points finish: 4th

2017 wins: 1

2017 playoff points: 15 (1 race win, 3 stage wins, 7 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 10

Championships: 1 (2014)

Why he will win: His 16 top-10s rank him second in the series. It shows he has been consistently strong.

Why he won't: His eight top-5s rank him tied for sixth in the series. It shows he hasn't been consistently strong enough.

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford

Crew chief: Tony Gibson

2017 regular-season points finish: 12th

2017 wins: 1

2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)

Previous playoff appearances: 10

Championships: 1 (2004)

Why he will win: Never count out a Busch, especially one who seems determined with no set ride yet in 2018.

Why he won't: At the three tracks in the final round before the championship race, he had a 37th, 10th and 25th earlier this season. Getting out of that round will be a challenge.

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota

Crew chief: Jason Ratcliff

2017 regular-season points finish: 9th

2017 wins: 0

2017 playoff points: 5 (3 stage wins, 2 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 12

Championships: 1 (2003)

Why he will win: A championship would serve as the perfect drop-the-mic moment for a career.

Why he won't: He hasn't won in the first 26 races, and it just seems that nothing has gone as expected.

Some hope

Don't count out these drivers. But don't count them in.

Denny Hamlin has two wins this season, but one was encumbered. Will he pick it up in the final 10 races? Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota

Crew chief: Mike Wheeler

2017 regular-season points finish: 5th

2017 wins: 2 (1 encumbered)

2017 playoff points: 13 (1 race win, 2 stage wins, 6 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 10

Championships: 0

Why he will win: He has more victories (31) than any other driver not to win a title. It's his time.

Why he won't: He hasn't won that title because he and his team have beaten themselves too often. It will happen again.

Team: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson

2017 regular-season points finish: 7th

2017 wins: 0

2017 playoff points: 6 (2 stage wins, 4 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 1

Championships: 0

Why he will win: Because finally late cautions and late restarts will go his way.

Why he won't: Elliott hasn't had the best summer and hasn't really challenged for a win in months. He has just one top-5 finish in his past 10 starts.

Team: Richard Childress Racing No. 31 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Luke Lambert

2017 regular-season points finish: 16th

2017 wins: 1

2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)

Previous playoff appearances: 7

Championships: 0

Why he will win: He's the consummate driver of doing just enough without making mistakes to advance.

Why he won't: RCR just hasn't had the speed and results this year.

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Matt McCall

2017 regular-season points finish: 8th

2017 wins: 0

2017 playoff points: 3 (3 regular-season bonus)

Previous playoff appearances: 2

Championships: 0

Why he will win: If this team can win a race, it wouldn't be surprising to see him ride the momentum. He knows how to win on the grand stage.

Why he won't: Is a driver sporting a 137-race winless streak really a threat for the title?

Upset specials

These drivers earned playoff berths thanks to wins. But they haven't challenged consistently for wins and will need to run much better weekly in the playoffs than they have all year to advance on points.

Ryan Blaney, left, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. may be long shots, but they still have shots. Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Team: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford

Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins

2017 regular-season points finish: 15th

2017 wins: 1

2017 playoff points: 8 (1 race win, 3 stage wins)

Previous playoff appearances: 0

Championships: 0

Why he will win: A little Wood Brothers and Penske (team alliance) magic could go a long way.

Why he won't: He's still settling into his groove as a NASCAR Cup driver, and his recent wall-smacker early in the race at Darlington was a sign that he is still a year away from seriously challenging for the title.

Team: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 Ford

Crew chief: Brian Pattie

2017 regular-season points finish: 18th

2017 wins: 2

2017 playoff points: 10 (2 race wins)

Previous playoff appearances: 0

Championships: 0

Why he will win: He has a shot if he can get to the second round, win Talladega and somehow the top drivers have trouble in the third round and at Homestead.

Why he won't: See above.

Team: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Keith Rodden

2017 regular-season points finish: 19th

2017 wins: 1

2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)

Previous playoff appearances: 5

Championships: 0

Why he will win: He pulled off the upset at Indianapolis, and he knows how to win races if he's in position.

Why he won't: Except for Talladega, he has a finish no better than 14th this year at the tracks left on the schedule where the series has visited earlier this season.

Team: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet

Crew chief: Justin Alexander

2017 regular-season points finish: 20th

2017 wins: 1

2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)

Previous playoff appearances: 1

Championships: 0

Why he will win: If four of the races come down to fuel mileage at the right time, he could win them.

Why he won't: He was 20th in the standings for a reason.