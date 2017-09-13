It's time for the Chase.
Oops. Playoffs.
While the words have changed to describe NASCAR's 16-driver, four-round playoff format and the points system has changed to more of a we-do-care-what-you-did-last-summer favoritism, the names mentioned as contenders are familiar ones.
That doesn't mean there won't be a new champion. But few would be surprised if a driver named Truex, a couple drivers named Kyle and a California dude named Johnson are among those in the mix.
Here's a look at the 16-driver 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff field:
The contenders
No one would react with surprise if these four drivers end up as the four finalists at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Three have had championship-caliber performances this year and one has performed so well in past playoffs that he is a magnet for championship trophies.
Martin Truex Jr.
Team: Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota
Crew chief: Cole Pearn
2017 regular-season points finish: 1st
2017 wins: 4
2017 playoff points: 53 (4 race wins, 18 stage wins, 15 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 4
Championships: 0
Why he will win: He has led 22 percent of the laps, and for good reason -- he has the best car, one of the best teams and has confidence as a driver. Everyone has chased Truex the past couple of months. Plus few things seem to rattle him.
Why he won't: Homestead. It's not one of his best tracks. And the driver second on the list should have won at least one Cup race there.
Kyle Larson
Team: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Chad Johnston
2017 regular-season points finish: 2nd
2017 wins: 4
2017 playoff points: 33 (4 race wins, 3 stage wins, 10 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 1
Championships: 0
Why he will win: He never appears to feel the pressure. He is fast. Especially at Homestead.
Why he won't: Larson remains prone to mistakes in trying to get too much out of the car. And he doesn't drive a Toyota, which has dominated the series over the summer.
Kyle Busch
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota
Crew chief: Adam Stevens
2017 regular-season points finish: 3rd
2017 wins: 2
2017 playoff points: 29 (2 race wins, 11 stage wins, 8 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 9
Championships: 1 (2015)
Why he will win: He's been there and done that as far as the championship. He has matured over the past three years as far as how he races, taking what is given to him by the track and his opponents. He has overcome a little adversity this year in seeing wins slip away by winning recently at Pocono and Bristol.
Why he won't: He has won only twice this year and has had his share of frustration. For too much of the season, whether the racing gods or by his own doing, he just hasn't sealed the victory -- something he quite possibly will need to do at Homestead.
Jimmie Johnson
Team: Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Chad Knaus
2017 regular-season points finish: 10th
2017 wins: 3
2017 playoff points: 17 (3 race wins, 1 stage win, 1 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 13
Championships: 7 (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)
Why he will win: Two words: Jimmie Johnson. You never count him out.
Why he won't: He hasn't led a lap in the past nine races. He has had bad summers before, but he hasn't appeared this consistently mediocre. He's high on this list because of his career resume, not his 2017 one.
Past champs going for two
These four past champions have proved they can get the job done. The big question for them is will they have that opportunity. These drivers have a combined four wins and only in the past 20 races.
Brad Keselowski
Team: Team Penske No. 2 Ford
Crew chief: Paul Wolfe
2017 regular-season points finish: 6th
2017 wins: 2
2017 playoff points: 19 (2 race wins, 4 stage wins, 5 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 5
Championships: 1 (2012)
Why he will win: If his team can find some speed, he'll be right in the thick of it.
Why he won't: That's a big if.
Kevin Harvick
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford
Crew chief: Rodney Childers
2017 regular-season points finish: 4th
2017 wins: 1
2017 playoff points: 15 (1 race win, 3 stage wins, 7 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 10
Championships: 1 (2014)
Why he will win: His 16 top-10s rank him second in the series. It shows he has been consistently strong.
Why he won't: His eight top-5s rank him tied for sixth in the series. It shows he hasn't been consistently strong enough.
Kurt Busch
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford
Crew chief: Tony Gibson
2017 regular-season points finish: 12th
2017 wins: 1
2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)
Previous playoff appearances: 10
Championships: 1 (2004)
Why he will win: Never count out a Busch, especially one who seems determined with no set ride yet in 2018.
Why he won't: At the three tracks in the final round before the championship race, he had a 37th, 10th and 25th earlier this season. Getting out of that round will be a challenge.
Matt Kenseth
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota
Crew chief: Jason Ratcliff
2017 regular-season points finish: 9th
2017 wins: 0
2017 playoff points: 5 (3 stage wins, 2 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 12
Championships: 1 (2003)
Why he will win: A championship would serve as the perfect drop-the-mic moment for a career.
Why he won't: He hasn't won in the first 26 races, and it just seems that nothing has gone as expected.
Some hope
Don't count out these drivers. But don't count them in.
Denny Hamlin
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota
Crew chief: Mike Wheeler
2017 regular-season points finish: 5th
2017 wins: 2 (1 encumbered)
2017 playoff points: 13 (1 race win, 2 stage wins, 6 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 10
Championships: 0
Why he will win: He has more victories (31) than any other driver not to win a title. It's his time.
Why he won't: He hasn't won that title because he and his team have beaten themselves too often. It will happen again.
Chase Elliott
Team: Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Alan Gustafson
2017 regular-season points finish: 7th
2017 wins: 0
2017 playoff points: 6 (2 stage wins, 4 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 1
Championships: 0
Why he will win: Because finally late cautions and late restarts will go his way.
Why he won't: Elliott hasn't had the best summer and hasn't really challenged for a win in months. He has just one top-5 finish in his past 10 starts.
Ryan Newman
Team: Richard Childress Racing No. 31 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Luke Lambert
2017 regular-season points finish: 16th
2017 wins: 1
2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)
Previous playoff appearances: 7
Championships: 0
Why he will win: He's the consummate driver of doing just enough without making mistakes to advance.
Why he won't: RCR just hasn't had the speed and results this year.
Jamie McMurray
Team: Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Matt McCall
2017 regular-season points finish: 8th
2017 wins: 0
2017 playoff points: 3 (3 regular-season bonus)
Previous playoff appearances: 2
Championships: 0
Why he will win: If this team can win a race, it wouldn't be surprising to see him ride the momentum. He knows how to win on the grand stage.
Why he won't: Is a driver sporting a 137-race winless streak really a threat for the title?
Upset specials
These drivers earned playoff berths thanks to wins. But they haven't challenged consistently for wins and will need to run much better weekly in the playoffs than they have all year to advance on points.
Ryan Blaney
Team: Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford
Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins
2017 regular-season points finish: 15th
2017 wins: 1
2017 playoff points: 8 (1 race win, 3 stage wins)
Previous playoff appearances: 0
Championships: 0
Why he will win: A little Wood Brothers and Penske (team alliance) magic could go a long way.
Why he won't: He's still settling into his groove as a NASCAR Cup driver, and his recent wall-smacker early in the race at Darlington was a sign that he is still a year away from seriously challenging for the title.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Team: Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 Ford
Crew chief: Brian Pattie
2017 regular-season points finish: 18th
2017 wins: 2
2017 playoff points: 10 (2 race wins)
Previous playoff appearances: 0
Championships: 0
Why he will win: He has a shot if he can get to the second round, win Talladega and somehow the top drivers have trouble in the third round and at Homestead.
Why he won't: See above.
Kasey Kahne
Team: Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Keith Rodden
2017 regular-season points finish: 19th
2017 wins: 1
2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)
Previous playoff appearances: 5
Championships: 0
Why he will win: He pulled off the upset at Indianapolis, and he knows how to win races if he's in position.
Why he won't: Except for Talladega, he has a finish no better than 14th this year at the tracks left on the schedule where the series has visited earlier this season.
Austin Dillon
Team: Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet
Crew chief: Justin Alexander
2017 regular-season points finish: 20th
2017 wins: 1
2017 playoff points: 5 (1 race win)
Previous playoff appearances: 1
Championships: 0
Why he will win: If four of the races come down to fuel mileage at the right time, he could win them.
Why he won't: He was 20th in the standings for a reason.