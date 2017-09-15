Jimmie Johnson doesn't daydream about winning

JOLIET, Illinois -- Jimmie Johnson once talked to a sports psychologist about the proper mindset for when he puts on the helmet and flips the ignition switch.

He didn't seek out the advice. But in a round of golf at a pro-am quite a few years ago, the psychologist explained to Johnson how he should approach racing.

"There was a picture being painted of believing in everything that I do and comparing it to golf, seeing the shot, seeing the ball go into the hole, believing everything is going to be perfect," Johnson recalled.

We know what you're thinking. It worked.

Actually, no.

"That stuff doesn't work for me," Johnson said. "It's not how I got to where I am. So I don't know if it's my lens and how I look at things. I'm always in that space of worrying and trying to stay on my toes."

Few would argue with Johnson's approach. He embarks on a record eighth NASCAR Cup title this weekend as the series opens its playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway. He gets asked all the time about what it would mean to set that NASCAR record.

But Johnson swears he doesn't envision winning the eighth. Even on those long training rides on his bicycle, he said he doesn't let himself think about the what-ifs. His mind wanders, but not about hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"I never have [fantasized the celebration] from one to seven," Johnson said about his championship runs. "I think about am I doing my job, how can I do a better job, thinking of driving laps and thinking of adjustments on the car. It's really been in the present.

"My mind has never shifted to that fantasy. I don't know why. That's just not the way I am wired."

Maybe the Hendrick Motorsports driver is truly wired differently. He can't recollect ever seeing the big "7x" logo on the video billboard on the huge Hendrick auto dealership marquee by the road that leads to the team shop. It's hard to miss. But maybe Johnson just has that type of focus when driving even a passenger car -- or maybe he's running a few minutes late.

Now that the playoffs have begun, Johnson's focus only becomes more intense as he decreases outside distractions and increases his training. He'll taper training when the final week comes so he can feel as fresh at Homestead as he did last year in the season finale when he won his seventh title, tying the record of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty.

He won't presume that he'll compete for the 2017 title at Homestead. He hasn't led a lap in the past nine races. He has just three top-5s all year, all races he won. He finished the regular season 10th in the standings.

Johnson has had pedestrian summers in the past. Sure, the final 10 tracks rank among the best for Johnson -- he won at two of the playoff tracks (Dover and Texas) earlier this year -- but he also seems to find another level when the playoffs begin.

"Obviously, the performance hasn't been what they want or what they need, but you almost have to laugh because you look at it and you would have said the same thing last year," said 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick. "When I clicked on to go through this week's race from last year and the guys that were running first and second with the 48 [of Johnson] and the 24 [of Johnson teammate Chase Elliott] and you hadn't seen them all summer and there they are."

Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, said Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus bring better cars for the playoffs.

"More than anything else is, for whatever reason, that team consistently holds back their speed until the Chase happens, so we'll see if that happens again," Keselowski said.

That could come from, Harvick theorized, NASCAR making rule changes throughout a season.

"They had some rules change and they had some things happen and couldn't run the stuff that they were running anymore," Harvick said of the 48 team. "From that point, you have to start the rebuilding process, and it's a massive ship to turn around.

"Production falls into that, R&D falls in that, the progression of rules falls into that, and you have to prioritize and say, 'OK, I need to have everything that is in the system from an R&D standpoint in the production built for Chicago.' If you're in a position to do that, and the 48 was and has been before, you can put all of those R&D pieces into production and have them ready by the time you get to this point in the year."

Even Johnson's teammate Kasey Kahne wonders how Johnson goes from muddling through the summer to rocking it through the final 10 races.

"It's pretty awesome what he can do and what they figure out to do," Kahne said. "He just keeps proving it. It's pretty wild. ... They definitely weren't the fastest last year [at Homestead], but they made it work and Jimmie figured out how to win the championship, and that is really all that matters."

In other words, it could take some luck, as Johnson needed in the finale last year to win the title. Johnson knows all about it -- Harvick once joked about Johnson racing with a golden horseshoe -- but he also knows that his 83 career victories, tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time list, don't have luck as their foundation.

"Some want to believe I've only made a career out of this by having horseshoes," Johnson said. "There are moments where you can be unlucky, you can be lucky. It hasn't amassed 83 wins and seven championships.

"I'll take everything and anything I can get, and I know every damn competitor out there will. But you're not going to luck your way into winning the championship. ... A horseshoe might get you through a round, but you're going to have to execute and go win."

Johnson will admit that changes at Hendrick, where general manager Doug Duchardt's departure early in the summer led to a restructuring, do make the organization one in transition heading into these playoffs, a rarity at Hendrick.

"It is a distraction at some level," Johnson said. "Everything that is taking place is progressing and moving the organization forward. There's no doubt with roles shifting and changing and Doug deciding to leave that there's collateral damage that goes along with that.

"I can't put my finger on it and say, 'Yeah, that's why the summer is tough.' The summer already was tough and Doug made a move. It wasn't the domino that tipped this whole thing. But absolutely it has an effect."

But even if everything remained stable, Johnson would still worry. Why worry? He already has seven championships.

"It's human nature," Johnson said. "I don't know what others in my shoes experience. I know myself and know what works for me -- learning from mistakes, fearing from making more mistakes.

"There is a whole process there that kept me on my toes."

Even in the years where he has had strong summers, Johnson said the worry would remain.

"It's our jobs to worry," he said. "If you're fast, can I hang onto it? If you're slow, are we going to find it? ... If we can get hot like we know we're capable of, the sky is the limit."