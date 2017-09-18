Kasey Kahne will have a new crew chief for his final nine races at Hendrick Motorsports, as Darian Grubb will replace Keith Rodden for the remainder of the season.

Kahne, who will not return to the team next season, qualified for the NASCAR Cup playoffs with his Brickyard 400 victory in July but has only three top-5 finishes and four top-10s this year. He was 21st in the playoff-opening race Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway and he sits 15th in the standings, five points behind the current cutoff with two races remaining in the opening round.

Grubb, who guided Tony Stewart to the 2011 NASCAR Cup title, has 23 career Cup victories as a crew chief. An engineer on the 2006 Cup championship team of Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson, Grubb rejoined the organization in 2016 and serves as director of competition systems.

"I enjoy competing in a playoffs environment, and we have tremendous resources at Hendrick Motorsports to pull from," said Grubb, who was crew chief for Casey Mears at Hendrick in 2007. "I'm ready to get started this weekend."

Hendrick Motorsports, in the news release, said it has not determined who will be crew chief next year for William Byron, who will replace Kahne next season.

Rodden had served as crew chief for Kahne since the start of the 2015 season. He will be reassigned for the remainder of the year, the team said.