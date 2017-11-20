Martin Truex Jr. holds off Kyle Busch in the final laps to win the race at Homestead and capture his first championship. (3:10)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Martin Truex Jr. scoffs when people say he's always had the talent and he has finally found a place where he has quality equipment.

He certainly loves driving quality equipment, but the 2017 NASCAR Cup champion believes he has improved as a driver from when he arrived at Furniture Row Racing in 2014.

Editor's Picks Martin Truex Jr. has more at stake than championship Martin Truex Jr.'s girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, continues her fight against cancer even as he gears up for a championship run Sunday at Homestead. Is it a distraction? Of course it is, but with her help, Truex has maintained his composure a long time.

Furniture Row Racing has to go the extra mile ... and then some Furniture Row Racing is not a traditional NASCAR operation. Based out of Denver, things are done a little differently around the nondescript race shop and the staff is a mix of NASCAR long-timers thrown in with Colorado natives. Somehow, it all works.

Truex Jr. caps career season with 1st Cup crown Martin Truex Jr. clinched his first NASCAR Cup championship on Sunday by winning the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 2 Related

"They might think that, but ask my crew chief, ask my engineer if I'm the same driver," Truex said. "Ask my car owner. I'm not the same driver. I'm better than I was. And they are better than they were. And we're better together.

"That's the real key. We've all learned together. We've all made each other better. We've learned to find the little things that matter."

Truex captured the 2017 championship by winning the season finale Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led 78 laps, including the final 51. On a restart with 34 laps remaining, Truex got a perfect jump and put enough distance between him and Kyle Busch, who burned up his tires trying to catch Truex in the final 15 laps.

"I don't know how we won that thing," Truex said. "Never give up. Dig deep. I told my guys we were going to dig deeper than we ever have today, and 20 [laps] to go I thought I was done -- they were all better than me on the long run all day long.

"I just found a way. I found a lane that I could use and I found a lane that was blocking enough of their air that they couldn't use it and just made it happen. I can't believe it."

Few would believe it for Truex four years ago when he found himself without a ride as Napa Auto Parts dropped sponsorship from Michael Waltrip Racing as part of the fallout of the team's ordering drivers down pit road at Richmond to try to get Truex into the 2013 playoffs. Truex didn't know what was happening and ended up getting a points penalty that kept him from competing in the playoffs that year.

"There was a night where I sat on the porch and thought there was a chance I may never race in the Cup Series again, at least competitively," Truex said. "It was late in the season, found out I wasn't going to have a sponsor, obviously, for the next year.

"I didn't know of any rides available. ... It was just a matter of luck and timing to be honest that it all came together. Obviously the rest is history."

Martin Truex Jr.'s championship was a long time coming. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

History was taken care of by Furniture Row Racing, which needed a driver as Kurt Busch had left for Stewart-Haas Racing. Truex found a home.

And then came the miserable 2014, where Truex struggled on the track and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex found out in August she had Stage 3 ovarian cancer. Furniture Row team owner Barney Visser told Truex he could take the rest of the season off and his ride would be there in 2015.

Truex declined that offer, the car being a therapeutic place for him, even when it ran like a ton of bricks. Late in the season, he started to improve for a simple reason -- the team stopped telling him how to drive and he stopped telling them that the cars stunk and they need to be fixed.

Engineer Cole Pearn was elevated to crew chief after the 2014 season, and their camaraderie grew.

"They show me things on how to drive, I show them things on the car that I think we should do," Truex said. "We work it out together. That's part of our mindset, our belief in each other.

"We all feel like we're all the best at what we're doing. If I tell them I need this right rear spring or I need this air pressure, they're like 'OK, they do it.' "

The results have been nothing short of magical. Truex won one race in 2015 but advanced to be among the four finalists. He finished fourth in the standings.

He won four races in 2016 but was knocked out of championship contention in the quarterfinal round with an engine failure at Talladega.

There appeared no stopping Truex in 2017. He won the third race of the year at Las Vegas and then seven more, including Sunday at Homestead.

"It's just overwhelming," Truex said. "To think about all the rough days and bad days, the days that I couldn't run 20th; to be here, I never thought this day would come and to be here is so unbelievable."

For Truex and Pollex, it shows that hard work and faith can reap dividends.

"We always say if you can fight a struggle with a positive attitude and just have a smile on your face and find the good and the silver lining in everything, in the end you'll come out and karma will pay you back and good things will happen to you," Pollex said.

"We try to do as much as we can with our foundation and Sherry Strong to help other people, and I keep telling Martin if we continue to do that, good things will happen to us, and this is the best thing that could happen."

It's unbelievable to many that a team based in Denver could win the title. But Visser -- who was sitting at home because of heart surgery a few weeks ago -- never pinched pennies when it came to running well. He uses his Furniture Row trucks to haul parts and pieces on a weekly basis to North Carolina from Denver.

"I feel like we're going to be in this position for a while," Truex said. "We're not going anywhere. I think we're still getting stronger. Sorry to everybody else. That's how I feel. Look at our four years together, we went from nobodies to winners to weekly contenders last year.

"It's not like we just all of a sudden came on the scene and figured something out. It's not like we have a trick or some big secret that nobody's figured out."