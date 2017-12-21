NASCAR team owner Richard Childress fired gunshots at three masked men who allegedly attempted to break into his North Carolina home Sunday night, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Childress and his wife were upstairs when they were alerted by the sound of breaking glass downstairs at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The NASCAR Hall of Famer took his handgun, went downstairs and fired shots at three men, who appeared to be armed and whose faces were mostly covered, according to police.

According to police, who reviewed surveillance video of the incident, there was no evidence that anybody was injured. Police are still looking for the suspects.

According to the police statement, Childress, a first vice president of the NRA, told the sheriff that "the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment."

The North Carolina Castle Doctrine allows homeowners to use defensive force if they have reason to believe that unlawful and forced entry had occurred.

Police also said Childress offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.