NASCAR decided to limit three-race suspensions for members of Kyle Busch's truck series crew Saturday to only Camping World Truck Series events and not for all NASCAR series.

The suspensions stem from a wheel coming off Busch's truck on a late pit stop during the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The decision is a big relief to Stewart-Haas Racing, which had tire changer Coleman Dollarhide and jackman Ernie Pierce moonlighting for Kyle Busch Motorsports during Saturday's race.

Dollarhide had loosened the wheel just before crew chief Marcus Richmond told Busch to leave the pits.

A wheel coming off is an automatic three-race suspension in trucks (it is four in the NASCAR Cup Series, which has more races) to the crew chief, tire changer and jackman. The rule was changed this year to include the jackman (and not a tire carrier) in the suspensions because a driver often leaves when a jack is dropped.

The rule does not designate whether the suspension is for just one series or all three series. Last year, NASCAR suspended crew members for all series.

NASCAR cited the fact that because teams now must file rosters each week, it gives it an ability to be more focused with the penalties. It issued three-race suspensions Wednesday to Richmond, Dollarhide and Pierce -- but only for truck series events.

"We want to be as fair as we can," NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell told SiriusXM Radio on Monday. "We want the penalty obviously to have some teeth into it. We think it does in terms of the suspension. We want to make sure it possibly just applies to that series and who is working on that race."

NASCAR also fined Kevin Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers $10,000 -- the standard sanction for having one lug nut not secured following a race. The race-winning car had one of the 20 lug nuts missing.