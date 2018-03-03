LAS VEGAS -- So much for the Ford disadvantage.

If Ford teams are at a disadvantage on intermediate tracks this year, it didn't show in qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Fords took the top three spots with Ryan Blaney on the pole, Kevin Harvick starting beside him and Las Vegas native Kurt Busch starting third.

Starting on the outside of Row 2 is the first Toytoa with defending champion Martin Truex Jr. and then the top Chevrolet in Kyle Larson starting fifth.

Here's how the lineup looks for the Pennzoil 400:

1. Ryan Blaney (Team Penske No. 12 Ford): Blaney is on the pole for the third time in his Cup career. His other poles came last year at Kansas and Phoenix.

2. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford): Don't be surprised if Harvick leads laps. He has led 6,846 laps since 2014 with 15 wins. He has 10 consecutive top-10s on 1.5-mile tracks.

3. Kurt Busch (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford): Great starting position for Busch as he attempts to have a good day at statistically his worst track (average finish of 21.8).

4. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota): Truex had an air pressure issue with the inner liner of his right rear tire in qualifying. The team was allowed to replace the inner liner and keep its starting position for the race. He has nine consecutive top-5 finishes (including six wins) on 1.5-mile tracks.

5. Kyle Larson (Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet): He was among the drivers who tested at Las Vegas earlier this year and has confidence for the race.

6. Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet): A solid qualifying effort should give Hendrick some hope after an awful weekend at Atlanta.

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 Ford): He is looking for his first top-10 finish in Cup at Las Vegas, a place where he won an Xfinity race in 2012.

8. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske No. 2 Ford): He has led laps in the past six Cup races at Vegas. He won in 2014. He won in 2016. So does that mean that 2018 brings another win?

9. Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota): The top JGR driver in qualifying, he started eighth and finished 15th as a rookie a year ago.

10. Joey Logano (Team Penske No. 22 Ford): He's leading the NASCAR Cup standings for the first time since November 2016.

11. Clint Bowyer (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Ford): He has one top-20 finish in his past five Las Vegas starts.

12. Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford): It's his best qualifying result in 12 NASCAR Cup races at Vegas.

13. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota): Busch left the track a year ago bloody after scuffle with Joey Logano and his crew. Hoping for a little less drama Sunday.

14. Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet): Not time to panic yet, but his 25-race winless streak is the longest of his career and he has nine consecutive races without a top-5.

15. Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford): Great qualifying effort for both McDowell and team. He has never started better than 25th at Las Vegas.

16. Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet): The RCR cars have work to do.

17. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet): At 20 years old, Byron can't experience much of the sin in Sin City.

18. Daniel Suarez (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota): Suarez is in a little bit of a slump. He has finished 14th or worse in his last eight races dating back to last year.

19. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota): Hamlin is the only driver with top-5 finishes in both Cup races this year.

20. Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet): This is his first race at Las Vegas in three years.

21. Kasey Kahne (Leavine Family Racing No. 95 Chevrolet): Not a great qualifying result for Kahne, but considering he was 25th in practice, it's not surprising.

22. Jamie McMurray (Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet): Not one of his best tracks. He has an average finish of 16.7 at the track, and his best finish of fourth came in 2004.

23. David Ragan (Front Row Motorsports No. 23 Ford): For both Front Row cars to make the second round of qualifying, that's a small victory.

24. Trevor Bayne (Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford): Bayne has five top-20 finishes in seven career starts at Vegas.

25. Ryan Newman (Richard Childress Racing No. 31 Chevrolet): After starting on the front row last week at Atlanta, a frustrating qualifying day for Newman at Vegas.

26. Darrell Wallace Jr. (Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet): He led 107 laps in two truck races at Las Vegas in 2013-14.

27. AJ Allmendinger (JTG Daugherty Racing No. 47 Chevrolet): Starting in the same row as his teammate.

28. Chris Buescher (JTG Daugherty Racing No. 37 Chevrolet): He probably could have predicted this, considering he started 25th in his first two Cup races at the track with finishes of 26th and 23rd.

29. Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford): Didn't have a good day Friday, but he should be able to lean on his teammates and be good for Sunday.

30. Cole Custer (Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Ford): Custer is making his NASCAR Cup debut. The SHR driver, son of SHR executive Joe Custer, has had SHR personnel helping out this week -- only one Rick Ware Racing employee from a week ago at Atlanta is with the team this week.

31. Ty Dillon (Germain Racing No. 13 Chevrolet): Certainly expected better this weekend.

32. Matt DiBenedetto (Go Fas Racing No. 32 Ford): Has finished better than he qualified in his two Cup starts at Vegas.

33. Ross Chastain (Premium Motorsports No. 15 Chevrolet): Chastain is expecting to run most of the companion races this year for Premium.

34. Cole Whitt (TriStar Motorsports No. 72 Chevrolet): Second consecutive race for Whitt, who will hand off the steering wheel to Corey LaJoie next week at Phoenix.

35. Gray Gaulding (BK Racing No. 23 Toyota): Team felt optimistic about the car last week before a steering issue.

36. Jeffrey Earnhardt (StarCom Racing No. 00 Chevrolet): Started in the same spot last year and finished 32nd.

37. Joey Gase (Premium Motorsports No. 55 Chevrolet): He works with local organ donor awareness programs, which has him racing Cup this week in a second car -- the lone "open" car in the field -- owned by Jay Robinson.