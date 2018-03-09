AVONDALE, Ariz. -- NASCAR Cup drivers enter their race Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox) not expecting to learn anything about restarts for their return in November.

With new grandstands being built at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway), the start-finish line will move to near the current Turn 2 area entering what is commonly referred to as the dogleg. The new restart zone is expected to be in the current Turn 1.

Drivers admit that they haven't thought too much about it this week as they focus for 312 laps on the 1-mile oval.

Here's a look at the lineup for the TicketGuardian 500:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row Racing No. 78 Toyota): This is not traditionally one of Truex's best places to race, as he had only one top-5 finish in 23 career races at the track until placing third in November.

2. Kyle Larson (Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet): He had finishes of third and second in back-to-back races before a forgettable 40th-place finish in November after his engine blew. He probably has forgotten about the entire final five weeks of 2017.

3. Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet): He led 140 laps total at Phoenix in the two races last year. Don't surprised if this is his first Cup win.

4. Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevrolet): Do you remember when Bowman sat on the pole and led 194 laps here before a late crash on a restart with Matt Kenseth in November 2016? Be sure that Bowman hasn't forgotten about it.

5. Joey Logano (Team Penske No. 22 Ford): After the penalty this week to Kevin Harvick, Logano is back as the series points leader for the second consecutive week.

6. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota): Hamlin led a race-high 193 laps at Phoenix last November before contact with -- guess who -- Chase Elliott resulted in a cut tire and a crash.

7. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota): He hasn't won at Phoenix since his rookie year of 2005. Actually, make that he hasn't won a Cup race at Phoenix since 2005 -- he has eight Xfinity wins and two truck wins since then.

8. Jamie McMurray (Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet): He has two top-5s in 29 career starts at Phoenix.

9. Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota): This is one of his best tracks, so don't be surprised if he is in the hunt. He was fourth in November.

10. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford): He said he can't wait to jump on the back of his car if he wins. It would be smart if he doesn't do that. He knows better than anyone not to poke the bear.

11. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet): This is his best starting spot in his four-race Cup career.

12. Ryan Blaney (Team Penske No. 12 Ford): Blaney ranks second on the percentage of laps led this year. He has led 14.9 percent of all laps. Harvick has led 49.4 percent.

13. Ryan Newman (Richard Childress Racing No. 31 Chevrolet): He snapped a 127-race winless streak at Phoenix last year. He will try to snap a 35-race winless streak this year.

14. Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford): Menard, a traditionally strong starter, has put together a solid start to the year, sitting ninth in the standings.

15. Daniel Suarez (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota): Wouldn't blame him if he's still bitter over a NASCAR pit-gun issue late in the race last week at Las Vegas.

16. David Ragan (Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford): He made the second round of qualifying for the second consecutive week.

17. Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet): He only had 20 minutes of practice on Friday because of a 30-minute practice hold for the Las Vegas prerace tech failures.

18. Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet): He has eight Phoenix starts and still looking for his first top-5.

19. Clint Bowyer (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Ford): Bowyer doesn't have a Cup win at this track but still owns the record for fastest run (on foot) from pit road to the garage to jump into a fight.

20. AJ Allmendinger (JTG Daugherty Racing No. 47 Chevrolet): A top-20 finish would be a boost for this team after a couple of frustrating weeks.

21. Trevor Bayne (Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford): How bad is this track for Bayne? His average finish at Phoenix is 30th.

22. Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford): He hasn't finished better than ninth in 14 career Phoenix starts.

23. Kurt Busch (Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford): This is his worst starting spot in his past 10 Phoenix starts.

24. Chris Buescher (JTG Daugherty Racing No. 37 Chevrolet): He has never started better than 30th nor finished better than 27th in four starts at Phoenix.

25. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske No. 2 Ford): The Fords are back! Uh, maybe not with just two in the top-10 and Keselowski all the way back here?

26. Kasey Kahne (Leavine Family Racing No. 95 Chevrolet): Kahne hasn't finished better than 13th in his past five Phoenix starts, but this is the place where he snapped an 81-race winless streak in 2011.

27. Darrell Wallace Jr. (Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet): The RCR alliance cars are starting 26th, 27th and 28th.

28. Ty Dillon (Germain Racing No. 13 Chevrolet): Dillon is looking for anything positive, considering he sits 32nd in the standings.

29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Roush Fenway Racing No. 17 Ford): He will have to drop to the rear at the start of the race after crashing his primary car in practice and going to a backup car.

30. Matt DiBenedetto (Go Fas Racing No. 32 Ford): Got a few sponsors after a plea on social media. Hope it was worth it as those things tend to only work once.

31. Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford): From nearby Glendale, Arizona, McDowell wonders why he has never raced well at his home track.

32. Gray Gaulding (BK Racing No. 23 Toyota): After an uplifting 20th-place finish in Daytona, Gaulding has had back-to-back DNFs.

33. Corey LaJoie (TriStar Motorsports No. 72 Chevrolet): LaJoie is back in the seat he shares with Cole Whitt after Whitt ran the past two races.

34. D.J. Kennington (Gault Brothers Racing No. 96 Toyota): Believe it or not, this is his 12th national series start at Phoenix.

35. Timmy Hill (Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet): This is the first Cup race of the year for Hill.

36. Ross Chastain (Premium Motorsports No. 15 Chevrolet): He finished second in a truck race at Phoenix in 2013.

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt (StarCom Racing No. 00 Chevrolet): Scrubbing the wall in qualifying has him starting last.