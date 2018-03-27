After his win at Martinsville Speedway, his first victory since October 2012, Clint Bowyer jokes with his wife at a news conference about making the road trip to San Antonio to watch his Kansas Jayhawks play in the Final Four. (0:58)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- Clint Bowyer snapped a 190-race winless streak Monday, but the Kansas native couldn't parlay the euphoria of the win into a trip to San Antonio this weekend.

Having grown up in Emporia, Kansas, about 80 miles from Lawrence, Bowyer is an avid fan of the Jayhawks. So it was natural, after he won Monday at Martinsville Speedway for the first time since October 2012, for him to wonder about going to watch his beloved Jayhawks in the Final Four.

"When is it? It's this weekend, right?" he asked the media.

The NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. He then looked for his wife, Lorra.

"Hey, babe. This is a positive thing. Can I ride this wave of momentum and make it?"

The response was a swift "no."

"It's KU," Bowyer pleaded, although he probably knew the answer

"Don't care," Lorra said.

It was the only time all day Bowyer was defeated.

"It sounds like there's no chance that that's going to happen," said Bowyer, who has two young kids. "I had my best friend and their two kids here for a week, seven days, and she enlightened me that that was a lot on her plate.

"So I'd say that, yeah, I'm going to be watching in my basement."

That might be enough excitement for him.

"That tested my heart last night watching them," Bowyer said about the Jayhawks' win over Duke. "I was like, 'They just gave this away.'

"With that seven-point lead, you get cocky. ... The ol' Kansas boys won, and it was a good week to be a Kansan."