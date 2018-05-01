Kyle Petty will embark on his 24th annual charity motorcycle ride on Saturday, and this one certainly has a bit of a different dynamic.

The traveling party always has its share of first responders to handle traffic and emergencies. There are two doctors who spilt the ride, two nurses during the entire ride, one paramedic and six state patrolmen.

Petty feels that the charity ride is in good hands. He is just hoping the staff isn't needed for his own personal reasons this year.

Petty's wife, Morgan, is eight months pregnant and is the ride's organizer. She will be in her usual spot in one of the support vehicles while Petty and 130 fellow riders make the seven-day trek that will stretch from Portland, Maine, to the Victory Junction Gang Camp in Randleman, North Carolina.

"When we had our team meeting, we were regaled in stories of their backseat deliveries as state patrolmen or as paramedics delivering children in the back of ambulances or on the side of roads," Petty said. "We've come to the conclusion that, as we start the ride, there are at least six or seven people who have delivered at least one baby.

"Our confidence level went up. The worry level is still pretty high."

Kyle Petty's charity ride has raised more than $18 million during its first 23 years. Kyle Petty Charity Ride

The camp was founded by Kyle Petty and his ex-wife, Pattie, as well as other members of the Petty family, as they turned an idea of their son Adam's into reality. Adam Petty, who was killed in a May 2000 crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, wanted to build a free camp modeled after Paul Newman's camps for children with chronic medical conditions where their medical needs would be fully met.

The camp opened in 2004.

Kyle Petty doesn't believe this ride will have any additional emotion for him as he welcomes the birth of another child.

"It's only going to be different for me if the baby is born on the side of the road somewhere in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York or Pennsylvania," Petty said. "Because every Petty I know has been a Southern child. I'm not sure about having a Northern child."

Kyle and Morgan decided not to learn the baby's gender.

Editor's Picks It's a girl! A new Earnhardt is born "We have no clue what we're doing. This is our first baby," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said a week before Isla Rose's birth on Monday.

Logano prevails at unusually tame Talladega Joey Logano broke his 36-race winless streak, but the story at Talladega was the lack of activity in a race that's usually full of drama.

Joey Logano hangs tough for hard-fought Talladega victory Logano led the final 42-of-188 laps, a race-high 70 overall, and controlled the action after a 14-car wreck on Lap 166 thinned the field. Logano led the field to the green flag for the final restart on Lap 172 and stayed out front the rest of the way. 2 Related "There aren't many great surprises left in life," Petty said.

There might have been a surprise if someone had told Petty 24 years ago that the ride would continue into its third decade. It made $1.3 million for the camp last year and more than $18 million in the first 23 years.

"I never thought it would make it past the second year," Petty said.

Just like the family's racing business, the camp is an extension of their life pursuits.

"Since 1947 or '48, all the Petty family has done is raise money," Petty said. "We used to raise money so we could run around in circles. Now we raise money to get kids to camp. That's what I do."

Petty said he asked Morgan if she wanted them to do the ride this year or skip it because of the pending birth. He said she wanted to run the ride still. Next year will be the 25th anniversary, and that one has the potential to be a bigger ride.

"I always go into this ride as vacation time. I just take my brain out, put it in a saddlebag, and ride and just have fun," Petty said. "It's just a blast. I carry a few more worries into this one, obviously.

"She is eight months pregnant, and she runs the ride, and she has planned everything. If anything happens, we have to stop and wait for her to get out of the hospital so we can continue on."