Imagine you're Dale Earnhardt Jr. and you're headed into town to buy diapers for your new baby. When you pull into the parking lot of the Mooresville, North Carolina, grocery store, there's a guy parked next to you with a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo ... and it's painted up exactly like the 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo that you drove to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway.

What kind of a person would dedicate hours of their life meticulously decorating and decaling their work commuter to emulate the work ride of their favorite race car driver? An overzealous fan? A stalker? An artist?

Surely, such a person is a rare breed, right? Nope. This happens to Junior all the time. Not to mention Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett and all of their Hall of Fame contemporaries.

Last week I retweeted a picture of one of these rides and I CC'd Junebug himself. He responded hilariously. That exchange inspired us to kickstart a Marty & McGee Twitter scavenger hunt of street cars turned NASCAR.

Y'all didn't disappoint.

Saw this in WV last weekend as well haha pic.twitter.com/6dY51CmjPO — AGSWV (@goeersdrinkbeer) May 9, 2018

This happened to be in my FB On This Day today. Photo by @ThePostman68 pic.twitter.com/eN212d0idJ — Dave Buchanan (@FastTrack550) May 8, 2018

Painted up an old RV and took it to the 500 for my bachelor party in 14' pic.twitter.com/DTqMh1Oxw1 — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) May 8, 2018

Saw this a few years back. Pretty awesome tribute. pic.twitter.com/rLxOLNcn3R — Adam (@_AdamMoore) May 8, 2018

and there's this one that now resides in the Buffalo-area and you may see in the @LancasterSpdwy parking lot pic.twitter.com/S2xiIvnpfy — Dave Buchanan (@FastTrack550) May 8, 2018

I'm gonna brag on myself here. pic.twitter.com/jkvXNbkeMp — andy cagle® (@Andy_Cagle) May 9, 2018

When traveling to Chicago last month, I passed these guys and had to follow them and get the back story. The group from all over the U.S traveled to New Orleans for a parade. This is Americana! pic.twitter.com/iE5OVm6iHH — Gene Anderson (@Gene_Anderson1) May 8, 2018

I have seen both of these here in Northern Indiana a few times. pic.twitter.com/BUZfFIjHd3 — Tom Nielsen (@bighomerfan) May 8, 2018

Ten grand for this bad boy pic.twitter.com/75R3EbonLR — Justin Hanna (@just1hanna) May 8, 2018

My son sent me this picture from a gas station here in West Virginia. Found it running around with his grand parents!! pic.twitter.com/70lFyjJsWM — Shawn (@SHarvey28) May 8, 2018