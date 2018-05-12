        <
          Our favorite NASCAR fan tribute cars ... good and bad

          7:04 AM ET
          Ryan McGee
          Marty Smith
          Imagine you're Dale Earnhardt Jr. and you're headed into town to buy diapers for your new baby. When you pull into the parking lot of the Mooresville, North Carolina, grocery store, there's a guy parked next to you with a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo ... and it's painted up exactly like the 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo that you drove to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway.

          What kind of a person would dedicate hours of their life meticulously decorating and decaling their work commuter to emulate the work ride of their favorite race car driver? An overzealous fan? A stalker? An artist?

          Surely, such a person is a rare breed, right? Nope. This happens to Junior all the time. Not to mention Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett and all of their Hall of Fame contemporaries.

          Last week I retweeted a picture of one of these rides and I CC'd Junebug himself. He responded hilariously. That exchange inspired us to kickstart a Marty & McGee Twitter scavenger hunt of street cars turned NASCAR.

          Y'all didn't disappoint.

