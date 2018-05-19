        <
          Kyle Busch credits own talent for overcoming errors by his crew, rallying in field

          CONCORD, N.C. -- Kyle Busch didn't hold back after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night, and he didn't hold back in response to critics Saturday.

          Busch rallied from the rear of the field twice after penalties by his Kyle Busch Motorsports crew for being over the wall too soon. He finished second in the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

          After the race, Busch was asked about how he was able to rally twice.

          "Pure talent," Busch said. "That's about it. My pit crew did absolutely nothing to help me out tonight. My truck drove like s---.

          "These [front] splitters are absolutely horrendous. You can't pass in traffic. You can't race alongside anybody. You can't get within five truck-lengths of no one. But somehow, someway, I was able to get back to the front. Had a blast."

          That last sentence was a sarcastic comment as he obviously was frustrated with his team as well as NASCAR's new inspection process that makes sure the front splitters are totally flat.

          Busch, who also had gotten into the back of KBM driver Noah Gragson on the restart, responded to critics of his comments Saturday.

          Busch, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, will attempt to defend his 2017 NASCAR All-Star Race win tonight at Charlotte.

