Oh, Dale Earnhardt Jr., there's nothing to be worried about.

Earnhardt is known to be a little self-conscious and desperately wants to do well in his new role as a television broadcaster.

So his response on Twitter was no surprise when he saw this reporter tweet about a fan poll on how he's doing thus far:

It also was no surprise that NASCAR fans had mixed opinions. (Hint, they do for all announcers.) Here's a sampling:

@DaleJr could single handedly save NASCAR. His enthusiasm for the sport is infectious, and he adds a great perspective to events many fans might miss. I've been thoroughly impressed, and he also brings out more of his fellow broadcasters which shouldn't be overlooked — Jimmy (@JimmayVV) August 21, 2018

I'm in such if the minority of all these polls. He does fine, I don't think he's bringing anything special to the booth. I'd think he'd be better doing what Rutledge Wood does — Dustin Dowd (@Dustin_Dowd) August 21, 2018

I think "he" is the badly needed fresh voice and enthusiasm that is infectious and enjoyable.. Big reason I watch now. — Ed (@edzsanity) August 21, 2018

I turn the sound off and listen to PRN or MRN....he awful. Nails on a chalkboard...same with Burton. — MO_Outlaw41 (@MO_Outlaw41) August 21, 2018

Getting better. Seemed uncomfortable at start. Talks more like your buddy than a race announcer. — Peter Loomis (@Pete_Loomis) August 21, 2018

But Earnhardt should be pretty pleased with the results of the poll. As of Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET, the poll results showed:

How would you rate Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a broadcaster?

(29,804 votes)

A future John Madden/Dick Vitale in the making: 65 percent

Good but nothing special, like a one-win season: 29 percent

Park him. He's just in the way: 6 percent

Are you watching races just to hear Dale Jr.?

(24,088 votes)

He keeps me tuned in when I start to lose interest: 54 percent

Dale Yeah!: 34 percent

I turn off the TV sound and put on the radio broadcast: 12 percent

How would you rank "slide job" euphoria:

(22,663 votes)

Awesome. I want a T-shirt: 48 percent

Meh. He didn't develop the term: 29 percent

I didn't know the term until he said it, but it's cool: 23 percent

Where is the best place for Dale Jr. during the telecast?

(23,235 votes)

The main booth: 54 percent

The secondary booth with Steve Letarte or Jeff Burton: 26 percent

The pit box with Letarte: 11 percent

At a remote location around the track: 9 percent