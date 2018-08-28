Oh, Dale Earnhardt Jr., there's nothing to be worried about.
Earnhardt is known to be a little self-conscious and desperately wants to do well in his new role as a television broadcaster.
So his response on Twitter was no surprise when he saw this reporter tweet about a fan poll on how he's doing thus far:
August 21, 2018
It also was no surprise that NASCAR fans had mixed opinions. (Hint, they do for all announcers.) Here's a sampling:
@DaleJr could single handedly save NASCAR. His enthusiasm for the sport is infectious, and he adds a great perspective to events many fans might miss. I've been thoroughly impressed, and he also brings out more of his fellow broadcasters which shouldn't be overlooked— Jimmy (@JimmayVV) August 21, 2018
I'm in such if the minority of all these polls. He does fine, I don't think he's bringing anything special to the booth. I'd think he'd be better doing what Rutledge Wood does— Dustin Dowd (@Dustin_Dowd) August 21, 2018
I think "he" is the badly needed fresh voice and enthusiasm that is infectious and enjoyable.. Big reason I watch now.— Ed (@edzsanity) August 21, 2018
I turn the sound off and listen to PRN or MRN....he awful. Nails on a chalkboard...same with Burton.— MO_Outlaw41 (@MO_Outlaw41) August 21, 2018
Getting better. Seemed uncomfortable at start. Talks more like your buddy than a race announcer.— Peter Loomis (@Pete_Loomis) August 21, 2018
But Earnhardt should be pretty pleased with the results of the poll. As of Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET, the poll results showed:
How would you rate Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a broadcaster?
(29,804 votes)
A future John Madden/Dick Vitale in the making: 65 percent
Good but nothing special, like a one-win season: 29 percent
Park him. He's just in the way: 6 percent
Are you watching races just to hear Dale Jr.?
(24,088 votes)
He keeps me tuned in when I start to lose interest: 54 percent
Dale Yeah!: 34 percent
I turn off the TV sound and put on the radio broadcast: 12 percent
How would you rank "slide job" euphoria:
(22,663 votes)
Awesome. I want a T-shirt: 48 percent
Meh. He didn't develop the term: 29 percent
I didn't know the term until he said it, but it's cool: 23 percent
Where is the best place for Dale Jr. during the telecast?
(23,235 votes)
The main booth: 54 percent
The secondary booth with Steve Letarte or Jeff Burton: 26 percent
The pit box with Letarte: 11 percent
At a remote location around the track: 9 percent