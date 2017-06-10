FORT WORTH, Texas -- Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas under caution, having taken the white flag side-by-side with Chase Briscoe before a wreck behind them that left a truck upside down on the front stretch.

After a restart with two laps left Friday night, Bell and Briscoe were side-by-side and stayed that way the entire way around the 1 1/2-mile track back to the line. Bell had his No. 4 Toyota only inches and two-thousandths (0.002) of a second ahead when they got to the white flag. The yellow flag came out right after that, and NASCAR determined on video review that Bell was still ahead at that time.

Because the leaders had already taken the white flag, the race was over.

The caution came out when Austin Self's truck collided with Timothy Peters, whose No. 99 truck ended up in the infield grass and flipped over onto its top before sliding along the front stretch before coming to stop on its roof near the start/finish line.

Peters remained in the truck upside down for several minutes before safety workers turned it upright, and he then walked away to the cheers of fans in the stands.