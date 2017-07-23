Ricky Craven breaks down Justin Allgaier's tough day on pit road, starting with clipping a crew member and then driving away over the air hose. (2:47)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Justin Allgaier nearly injured his crewmen and nearly had his crew chief suspended Saturday at Indianapolis.

Allgaier will take the 35th-place finish in the Xfinity Series race, and though the result wasn't good, he is glad that his crew is OK physically as well as in the eyes of NASCAR officials.

Allgaier hit a couple of his JR Motorsports crewmen on his first pit stop, including his jackman Kyle Tudor, who jumped onto the hood of the car to keep from being injured.

"I took out some of my guys," Allgaier said. "As a driver, that's the last thing you want to happen."

Tudor missed one pit stop while being evaluated at the pit stall by medics. He went to the infield care center afterward, where he was treated for a few scrapes, according to Allgaier's team, and released. Tudor will be able to jack Jimmie Johnson's car Sunday at Indianapolis.

Allgaier said he saw what was happening but couldn't make a defensive maneuver to keep from hitting his jackman.

"I was already on the brakes, and the car behind me was still pushing me," Allgaier said. "My jackman, unfortunately, was out there, and if I had tried to steer right, I would have ended up taking him out completely.

"Anybody who says these guys aren't incredible athletes, that right there is a testament."

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

The problems on pit road didn't end there. On his next stop, Allgaier overshot his pit and left before his right front wheel was tight. As it was about to come off the hub, Allgaier stopped on the track apron. If it came off, his crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier would have been suspended for four races.

"I was going to try to drive around, and the rule is the tire can't come off, and [we] wanted to make sure that it didn't come off," Allgaier said. "We probably could have made it, but on the flip side, if I do keep driving and the wheel comes off, then what? It's not good for anybody."

NASCAR said that as long as the wheel stays on the hub, its judgment is that it doesn't violate the rule that requires a four-race suspension if a car "loses" a wheel.

"Judgment call, but in our judgment, that did not come off, so he was good on that," NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell said.

The reason the wheel remained on the hub is because it got caught in the fender.

"It was so wobbly because of being loose that it got caught up in the fender, and that's ultimately what stopped it," Allgaier said. "At the end of the day, we kind of dodged a bullet."