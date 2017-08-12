LEXINGTON, Ohio -- Sam Hornish Jr. dominated in his home state to win the XFinity Mid-Ohio Challenge on Saturday.

Hornish, from Defiance, Ohio, took the lead from rookie Daniel Hemric on lap 62 of 75 after the seventh caution at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He beat Hemric by 1.335 seconds.

Sam Hornish Jr. led for 61 laps and avoided a 10-car pileup en route to winning. Rainier Ehrhard/Getty Images

Rookie Matt Tifft, a Hinckley, Ohio, native was third, 2.373 seconds back of Hornish. James Davison and Andy Lally completed the top five.

Hornish led for 61 laps and avoided a 10-car pileup on lap 69 that resulted in the second red flag. There were also nine cautions.

Blake Koch of Kaulig Racing from Akron, Ohio, won the first stage ahead of Brennan Poole. Hornish, who won the pole, easily took the second 20-lap stage by 4.645 seconds over Hemric.