JOLIET, Ill. -- Justin Allgaier pulled away off the final restart and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Allgaier, from nearby Riverton, won for the second time this season in NASCAR's second-tier series. JR Motorsports had a banner day with Allgaier's win and the official coronation of Elliott Sadler's regular-season championship.

Justin Allgaier's second win of the year came in the Xfinity regular-season finale at Chicagoland. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Xfinity opens its postseason next week at Kentucky Speedway.

Sadler and Allgaier were locked into the playoff field. Jeremy Clements, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft, William Byron, Ryan Reed, Brennan Poole, Daniel Hemric, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Brendan Gaughan are the rest of the playoff drivers.

Cup regular Kyle Larson was second at Chicagoland.

Byron, who will replace Kasey Kahne in the No. 5 car next year at Hendrick Motorsports, enters the postseason as the points leader.