IndyCar driver Conor Daly will make his NASCAR debut Aug. 25 when he drives a Roush Fenway Racing car in the Xfinity Series race at Road America.

Daly, who will drive for Dale Coyne Racing in the Indianapolis 500 but is without a full-time IndyCar ride for this season, will have sponsorship from Lilly Diabetes. Daly, like full-time Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed, has Type 1 diabetes.

"I've raced at Road America almost every year since I was 16 and have won there," Daly said in a release. "I have driven almost every form of car, but this will be my first stock car experience.

"I've been an avid follower of NASCAR and have been friends with Ryan for a long time and been to many races to support him."

Daly has 39 career IndyCar starts with a career-best finish of second at Belle Isle. He will drive a third Roush Fenway car in that race with Reed and Ty Majeski in the full-time cars.