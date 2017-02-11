POMONA, Calif. -- Doug Kalitta had a career-best 3.697-second pass to lead Top Fuel qualifying Friday in the season-opening NHRA Circle K Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.

Because of rain, only the Pro Stock class completed both rounds of qualifying.

In the only Top Fuel qualifying session, Kalitta had the fast run at 325.69 mph. Doug Kalitta got his 2017 season off to a good start Friday as he led Top Fuel qualifying at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

"We definitely always love running out here. Pomona, with just the history, is probably one of the coolest tracks on the circuit," Kalitta said. "We finished off strong last year and I'm real relieved that the thing had a nice strong run the first qualifying session. It put up a good number. Just a lot of excitement and good way to start for a Friday with only the one run."

Brittany Force was second at 3.706 and 322.42, followed by eight-time champ Tony Schumacher at 3.729 and 325.06, and rookie Troy Coughlin Jr. at 3.730 and 322.81.

Matt Hagan led in Funny Car, and Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock lineup.

Hagan had a 3.840 at 330.15 in his Dodge Charger R/T. Courtney Force qualified second with a 3.849 at 330.23. Tim Wilkerson jumped from 13th to third with his second-round run of 3.857 at 322.65.

In Pro Stock, Anderson powered his Chevy Camaro to a 6.557 at 210.60 in the second session. Teammate and defending world champion Jason Line followed with a 6.563 at 210.93, and two-time world champion Erica Enders, who is back in a Chevy Camaro, ran a 6.567 at 210.60.