POMONA, Calif. -- Leah Pritchett won the season-opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals on Sunday at Auto Club Raceway for her second career Top Fuel victory.

From Redlands, Pritchett had a 3.711-second pass at 324.98 mph to beat Doug Kalitta in the final.

"This definitely is taking delivery from the momentum from last year," Pritchett said. "What just happened is the best thing that has ever happened for me professionally in my career. In my opinion, right now, we have the perfect group of people, partners, sponsors, a car that is reacting. This thing is A-plus, Grade A, perfect-kid-in-school type of situation, and we're taking advantage of it right now."

Kalitta smoked the tires at the start and finished in 7.630 at 103.85.

Matt Hagan won the Funny Car division, and Jason Line topped the Pro Stock field.

Hagan raced to his 23rd Funny Car victory with a 3.875 at 330.07 in a Dodge Charger R/T. He beat Courtney Force (3.901 at 326.95) in the final for his second Winternationals victory.

Line started his championship defense with a victory over teammate Greg Anderson. Line ran a 6.568 at 211.10 in his Chevy Camaro for his 46th career victory and 14th consecutive season with at least one win. Anderson ran a 6.579 at 211.56 in a Camaro.