EPPING, N.H. -- Brittany Force broke both New England Dragway records Friday in Top Fuel qualifying, leading a female sweep in the NHRA New England Nationals.

Force had a 3.686-second run at 331.36 mph during the second qualifying session.

"It has been a tough season for our team since the Phoenix race, but we have been fighting our way back, which makes today pretty special," Force said. "Having the top time is definitely an exciting feeling, but we need to hold onto that spot heading into race day. All we care about is winning on Sunday, so that is what we are aiming for."

Sister Courtney Force topped Funny Car qualifying, and Erica Enders led in Pro Stock.

Courtney Force set the Funny Car track time record with a 3.842 at 331.53 after her Chevrolet Camaro's engine exploded at the finish line in the first qualifying session. Robert Hight set the track speed record at 336.74 during his second qualifying pass of 3.849, putting him in the No. 2 spot.

Enders had a 6.513 at 213.03 in a Chevy Camaro during the second session.