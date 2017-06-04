EPPING, N.H. -- Leah Pritchett took the No. 1 Top Fuel qualifying position Saturday in the NHRA New England Nationals.

Pritchett raced to the fourth No. 1 qualifier of her career and third of the season with a track-record time of 3.673 seconds at 328.86 mph during the third session.

"I am above and beyond grateful and blessed to be in this car, and I want to keep going No. 1 for everybody who has gotten me here," Pritchett said. "This whole weekend has been about teamwork, and we hope to have four more rounds of that tomorrow."

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Tanner Gray was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Hight broke the track time record with a 3.822 at 334.65 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 50th career No. 1 qualifier and first of the season. He also set the New England Dragway speed record at 336.74 during his second qualifying pass Friday.

Gray had the first No. 1 qualifier of his rookie season, running a 6.501 at 212.09 in a Chevy during the fourth session. Gray won the previous event in Kansas for his third victory of the season.