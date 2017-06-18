BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Clay Millican raced to his first career Top Fuel victory Sunday, beating Leah Pritchett in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals final.

The Tennessee driver had a 3.825-second pass at 316.38 mph in the final. He won in his 254th Top Fuel start and ninth final-round appearance.

"I love what I do," Millican said. "There were times I ever wondered if this was going to happen. I don't deserve the credit. I'm really happy for David Grubnic and all of the boys who work on this car and I mean that one-hundred percent."

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, and Alex Laughin in Pro Stock.

Capps raced to his fifth victory of the season and 55th of his career. The defending series champion won on a holeshot against teammate Jack Beckman with a pass of 4.054 at 317.05 in a Dodge Charger R/T.

Laughin won for the second time this season, beating Bo Butner with a 6.718 at 205.04 in a Chevrolet Camaro.