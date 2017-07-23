MORRISON, Colo. -- Robert Hight beat Tommy Johnson Jr. on Sunday in the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway to extend his Funny Car victory streak to 13 seasons.

Hight topped Johnson with a 3.995-second pass at 317.57 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS for his 38th career victory.

"We definitely struggled through the first few rounds, and we were lucky to get those round wins, but I have a great team who figured things out and helped get me to the winner's circle," Hight said. "It's definitely a long-time coming, and we hadn't had much luck, but today we had some luck, and we hope this continues throughout the Western Swing."

Antron Brown won in Top Fuel, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Brown edged teammate and No. 1 qualifier Leah Pritchett with a 3.792 at 319.82. He has three victories this season to push his career total to 64.

Skillman raced to his second straight victory and the fifth of his career by beating points leader Bo Butner with a 6.916 run at 198.15 in a Camaro.

Krawiec topped Matt Smith with a 7.145 at 188.28. The Harley-Davidson rider has two victories this season and 38 overall.